LIVE: Eggington vs Cheeseman – Results from Eddie Hearn’s Garden

World Boxing News provides live results as Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman tops the first Matchroom Fight Camp from Eddie Hearn’s back garden.

Results will appear here…

EGGINGTON vs CHEESEMAN

Tonight’s event kicks off the 1st Fight Camp this weekend in the Grounds of Matchroom Headquarters in Essex with 4 other fights on the undercard featuring James Tennyson v Gavin Gwynne, Jordan Gill v Reece Belotti, Fabio Wardley v Simon Valley and Dalton Smith v Nathan Bennett.

The show is Live on Sky Sports in the UK and Dazn in the US.

Matchroom Fight Camp, Brentwood, Essex, United Kingdom

REMAINING BOUTS

super welterweight

Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman

International Boxing Federation International Super Welterweight Title

lightweight

James Tennyson vs Gavin Gwynne

vacant BBBofC British Lightweight Title

featherweight

Jordan Gill vs Reece Bellotti

heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs Simon Vallily

vacant BBBofC English Heavyweight Title

lightweight

Dalton Smith vs Nathan Bennett