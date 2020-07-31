Welsh Area lightweight champ Gary Cully gets new opponent in Craig Woodruff

Undefeated Irish star Gary Cully will now take on former Welsh Area lightweight champion Craig Woodruff on an action-packed #MTKFightNight at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 26.

The fight between Irish champion Cully (10-0, 5 KOs) and Woodruff (10-5, 4 KOs) will be shown live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Woodruff is on a three-fight win streak and replaces Kieran Gething in the fight, but Cully isn’t let the change of opponent alter his focus.

Cully said: “It doesn’t matter who I’m in the ring with on the night, I just prepare myself to the best of my ability and I’m looking forward to being back.

“I know a bit about Woodruff. The fight was talked about about around a year ago, so I had a look at him back then. I’ve seen his fight with Gething, and Woodruff is a lot better than his record suggests.

“I think it’s a lot trickier than the Gething fight would have been, as Woodruff has a more awkward style, so it’s something that I have to adapt to and overcome.

“He’s 6 foot, so it’s going to be a bit different to most of my usual fights where I’m much taller than my opponents, but I’m in the gym every day sparring a mix of everybody, so I’m ready for any style.”

Cully vs. Woodruff is part of a huge event on August 26, which is headlined by Lewis Crocker facing Louis Greene for the WBO European welterweight title.

The first #MTKFightNight event of the summer takes place on Wednesday 12 August, as Jono Carroll faces Maxi Hughes, Sean McComb going up against Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre taking on Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal meeting Maredudd Thomas for the WBC Youth title, and the return of Pierce O’Leary.