Lyndon Arthur vs Dec Spelman broadcast live in the USA on ESPN+

Lyndon “King” Arthur will make the first defense of Commonwealth light heavyweight crown Friday, July 31, against Dec “Kid Nytro” Spelman at BT Sport Studio in London.

The scheduled 12-round battle will headline a closed-door card beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT live on ESPN+.

Arthur (16-0, 12 KOs) won the vacant Commonwealth title live on ESPN+ last October in a barnburner against Emmanuel Anim, knocking down Anim in the fourth round before prevailing via unanimous decision.

He was scheduled to fight former world title challenger Anthony Yarde in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic interfered.

With an eye on a Yarde fight later this year, Arthur must first get past Spelman (16-3, 8 KOs), a six-year professional looking to rebound from last September’s decision loss to Shakan Pitters.Spelman, a scaffolder by day, is a former English light heavyweight champion.

In undercard action on the ESPN+ stream:

In an eight-round junior lightweight bout featuring a pair of unbeatens, Liverpool native Nick Ball (12-0, 6 KOs) will face Jerome “Stay Ready” Campbell (6-0, 1 KO). Ball, who recently signed with Queensberry Promotions, won a Junior ABA title as an amateur.

Middleweight prospect Caoimhin “Black Thunder” Agyarko (6-0, 3 KOs) will fight Jez Smith (11-1-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round showdown. As an amateur, Agyarko won a 2018 Irish national championship before turning pro later that year.

Junior featherweight prospect Brad Strand (3-0, 1 KO) will fight noted spoiler Brett Fidoe in a four-round bout. Fidoe has been knocked out only once in an 80-fight pro career that began in 2012.