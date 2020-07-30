Julio Cesar Chavez is not happy with Mike Tyson over PPV comeback date

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez has let Mike Tyson know he’s not happy with the choice of the ‘Baddest Man’ to return from retirement on September 12.

Firstly, the calendar position in question is a well-known Mexican trademark for the current pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez, who is already planning his fight for that date.

Canelo has many options he is considering, although Tyson announced his intention to face Roy Jones Jr. in a huge Pay-Per-View offering on that night.

Chavez is now upset and wanted Canelo to have the spotlight on him for the Mexican celebrations.

“I did not like what happened. With all due respect, Mike Tyson fights in an exhibition and Canelo is a serious fight,” Chavez told ESPN. “Mike Tyson is grabbing the date of all Mexicans and the truth is I did not want him to take it.

“I think that date belongs to Mexico, it belonged to Canelo right now. It made me very sick to see Tyson take that role and compete with Canelo. It really is not worth it,” he added.

MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR

On the fight itself, Chavez resisted the temptation to diss, having already fought an exhibition himself earlier this year.

The 58-year-old fought Jorge Arce to raise money for charity. It’s not quite the same for Tyson, though.

‘Iron’ Mike is charging $50 on PPV. The big-puncher stands to make upwards of $50 million if current estimates are to be believed.

“Look, as long as they are fit and in good health, everyone is welcome to fight,” pointed out Chavez. “If it is for a noble cause. Well, and if not, also,” he joked.







“Everyone knows what they are doing, but the truth is Tyson looks great. He had spoken to me to fight in his role with an exhibition but I did not want to accept it.

“Each to their own,” he concluded.

Tyson vs Jones will be broadcast on the paid platform and on Triller the same night Canelo puts his WBC Franchise belt on the line.

Furthermore, Canelo will be televised on DAZN as part of his $365 million deal signed with the streaming service in 2018.

