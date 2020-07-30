Lyndon Arthur vs Dec Spelman weigh-in results

Lyndon Arthur returns to action tomorrow night in a blockbuster Commonwealth Title clash against a tough challenger in Scunthorpe’s Dec Spelman.

Many have predicted that Spelman will give Arthur the toughest fight of his career, but Lyndon is confident of dispatching his opponent in just four rounds.

The prize? The winner will move forward to a future battle with Light Heavyweight superstar Anthony Yarde.

Rounding out the card will be Belfast banger Caoimhin Agyarko who takes on a step-up fight against Jez Smith, and Liverpool trio Brad Strand, Andrew Cain and Nick Ball will all make their Queensberry promotional debut.

Don’t miss any of the action live tomorrow night on BT Sport 1 at 7pm.

All weights below:

ANDREW CAIN 9st 4.25lb

ED HARRISON 9st 2.5lb

BRAD STRAND 8st 11.75lb

BRETT FIDOE 8st 11.25lb

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 11st 5.5lb

JEZ SMITH 11st 5.5lb

NICK BALL 9st 3.75lb

JEROME CAMPBELL 9st 2.5lb

LYNDON ARTHUR 12st 6.5lb

DEC SPELMAN 12st 6.5lb

———-

Arthur vs Spelman is live on BT Sport 1 at 7pm, tomorrow night.