Lyndon Arthur vs Dec Spelman weigh-in results

Lyndon Arthur returns to action tomorrow night in a blockbuster Commonwealth Title clash against a tough challenger in Scunthorpe’s Dec Spelman.
Many have predicted that Spelman will give Arthur the toughest fight of his career, but Lyndon is confident of dispatching his opponent in just four rounds.
The prize? The winner will move forward to a future battle with Light Heavyweight superstar Anthony Yarde.
Rounding out the card will be Belfast banger Caoimhin Agyarko who takes on a step-up fight against Jez Smith, and Liverpool trio Brad Strand, Andrew Cain and Nick Ball will all make their Queensberry promotional debut.
Don’t miss any of the action live tomorrow night on BT Sport 1 at 7pm.
ANDREW CAIN 9st 4.25lb
ED HARRISON 9st 2.5lb
BRAD STRAND 8st 11.75lb
BRETT FIDOE 8st 11.25lb
CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 11st 5.5lb
JEZ SMITH 11st 5.5lb
NICK BALL 9st 3.75lb
JEROME CAMPBELL 9st 2.5lb
LYNDON ARTHUR 12st 6.5lb
DEC SPELMAN 12st 6.5lb
Arthur vs Spelman is live on BT Sport 1 at 7pm, tomorrow night.