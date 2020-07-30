What happened to heavyweight Nkosi Solomon after shock debut loss?

DAZN

It’s been almost two years since heavyweight Nkosi Solomon was introduced to the boxing world in a flood of publicity after signing with Eddie Hearn.

Matchroom touted Solomon as a new star when inking the Guyana-born New Yorker to an exclusive contract in 2018.

With a debut set for October 6th at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on the undercard of Jessie Vargas vs Thomas Dulhorme, Solomon was confident of doing well.

“My dream is right in front of me, right there, I just have to grab it,” said Solomon. “Nkosi Solomon is the only and greatest challenge I have to overcome when it comes to this boxing thing.

“I’m conquering my mind because once I do that, nobody, and I mean nobody in this world, can stop me.

“I have a dream to accomplish and I’ll be damned if I am going to let another man get in there and have his will beat my will.

“It’s a surreal feeling. I’ve been chasing this dream for so long, to become the undisputed Heavyweight champion of the world, as you get steps closer it feels amazing. The support I’ve had already is amazing and I just cannot wait to get started in Chicago and show what I’ve got.

“The talent in the gym allows me to be better as a man and a fighter. I’ve been in there for five years and I’ve been working hard every day.

“I’ve got an educated style – I’m a boxer-puncher, I want to be out there being smart and using my mind, don’t get me wrong, I like to fight, but the point of this game is to hit and not get hit – but I will be exciting to watch, believe me.”

Solomon’s words came back to haunt him as the unheralded Matt Cameron put him down in rounds three and four en route to disaster.

A points loss – and a bad one at that – saw Solomon’s dream in tatters immediately after his pro debut.

Three months later, and after some wise words from Hearn in the locker room, Solomon bounced back. He impressively defeated Rodriguez Cade at Madison Square Garden.

NKOSI SOLOMON BACK on TRACK

Everything seemed rosy in the garden again. Hearn promised to keep his man busy from then on and build on his first triumph.







But soon after, things went from disaster-to-better to disaster again. Solomon failed a drug test with the New York State Athletic Commission and has never been seen since.

No social media posts from Solomon or official word from Matchroom Boxing. Although Hearn did move to state they are no longer working with the 25-year-old later in 2019.

Where does Nkosi Solomon go from here? – That’s anyone’s guess.

We’ll see if that cloud can be lifted for a second time.

