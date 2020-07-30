Exclusive: Joseph George looks forward to Marcos Escudero rematch

Showtime

Light-heavyweight contender Joseph George is nearing the opportunity to put his rivalry with Marcos Escudero to bed this weekend.

The Texan bettered Escudero back in November, a victory hollowed out by controversy over the decision in the aftermath.

George, 30, is now ready to end the talk once and for all after spending a frustrating eight months on the sidelines due to the lockdown.

“I’ve been reading and watching a lot of TV. But just writing, playing video Games and shadow boxing waiting for my chance,” George exclusively told World Boxing News. “I’m just looking forward to the rematch.

“I’ve watched the first fight over ten times. I knew what I was doing. The only doubt that I had was going those ten rounds.

“I’m not upset with the judges. But I let him back in the fight. He did not land that many and I was not hurt. I was more effective with my shots. But it may have looked that he may have won.

“We have worked on staying off the ropes, so I feel strongly if the same thing happens. I will get the win.

JOSEPH GEORGE KO

Asked whether the media reports after the fight take the shine off your victory, he replied: “I can’t really say what other people said about the fight.

“I know how boxing is scored. It’s quality over quantity. He threw a lot of punches, but he did not hurt me at all.

“I hurt him several times and I showed everything in that fight. The aim is to take the judges out of the fight. If the KO comes, it comes. If not I will focus on winning each round.”

On fighting without fans, George concluded: “It makes no difference if fans are there or not.

“It would be nice if they would be there, but I will make this fight exciting for them as if they were there, regardless,” he said.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay