Sugar Ray Leonard out, Evander Holyfield rumored for Mike Tyson League

Sugar Ray Leonard was swift to rule out making a comeback in the day Mike Tyson confirmed his new Legends Only League series for veterans.

The boxing great of the 1980s and 1990s dismissed the notion of coming out of retirement at the age of 64. No surprise there.

Tyson’s new series is set to feature, not only boxing legends but superstars from all sports.

It’s been speculated that ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ could target the likes of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and others from the NBA and NFL.

So far, there’s been no mention of an age cap despite some health and safety fears.

Leonard, at his age, is one hundred percent correct to stay away. One man who is likely to sign up, though, is Evander Holyfield.

Approaching his 58th birthday in the fall, Holyfield is in superb shape and has been training for several months.

I would like to formally announce that I am not coming out of retirement! #TysonvsJones — Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) July 23, 2020

A possible clash quadrilogy battle with Riddick Bowe or someone in the ilk of a James Toney, seem to be highly viable for Tyson’s platform.

‘The Real Deal’ retired from the sport in 2011 but never reached his end goal of regaining the heavyweight crown for the fifth time. This is despite being undefeated for the last four years of his career.

Holyfield is tipped as a shoo-in to enter and possibly even face Tyson again down the line.

So who else could sign up if not Sugar Ray Leonard?

Introducing my new venture. Legends Only League, bringing back legends of all sports. @TysonLeague https://t.co/HllhUXyYG4 pic.twitter.com/647q4g5LTX — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 23, 2020

Well, if $50 million figures being touted are correct, why wouldn’t Floyd Mayweather be interested in being involved? – Maybe because his name isn’t on it, but that surely wouldn’t put a stop to any approach from Tyson that included eight-figures.

LEGENDS

Bowe, Toney, plus the likes of Lennox Lewis, Wladimir Klitschko, and others would be most welcomed to the format.

As things stand, Tyson facing Roy Jones Jr. over eight three-minute roads could do with some modification.







Maybe dropping to two minutes with a one-minute break in between would be better suited. Although sanctioning is yet to allow it.

The California State Athletic Commission has given their blessing to Tyson vs Jones, which is certainly going to open the floodgates for more legends of the past.

Whether they are cleared to fight or not is another story.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America.