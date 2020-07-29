Split-T Management sign amateur standout Haven Brady

Split-T Management is proud to announce the signing of amateur standout Haven Brady to a managerial contract. Brady, 18, is from Albany, Georgia, and was the 2019, Jr. National Olympic Gold Medal winner at 132 pounds.

He will campaign at 126 pounds in the professional ranks.

“Split-T Management is a great company that has produced many talented fighters. That gives me the confidence that that they can take me to where I want to be, and that is being a world champion,” said Brady.

Said David McWater, CEO of Split-T Management, “Haven is really a special young man. He’s a star in the ring, but also was a top flight student who graduated high school with honors, and while in high school, he accumulated tons of college credit. That kind of work ethic and dedication speaks to just how special he is.”

Brady began boxing at the age of 12 because he wanted to do something different and be involved with a solo sport. He also wanted to learn to defend himself.

That spawned an amateur career that saw him go 65-10 with 30 knockouts. Besides winning the Jr. Nationals, Brady won the 2019 Eastern Qualifiers and 2019 Jr. National PAL.

Brady was influenced by Floyd Mayweather and Thomas Hearns, and compares his style to Gervonta Davis.

“You will see power, power and more power out of me.”

In his spare time, Brady likes to spend time with his family, play basketball and give back to his community.

He trains at the Soul City Boxing Gym in Toledo, Ohio under the guidance of Otha and Roshawn Jones, and alongside his Split-T Management stablemates Charles Conwell, Isaiah Steen and Otha Jones III.

It was Jones who introduced Brady to McWater.

“I am learning to expand my boxing, so I not only have power but can box and adapt to any style

“Dave McWater is a very good man, firm on his word. I know what he will do for me and, he is connected to the big people in boxing.”

“15 years from now, I will be a multi-Division world champion and a role model for the youth.”

When home in Albany, Brady trains at The Beat The Streetz Gym.

“I have been waiting to turn pro for a long time. It is time to go to the next level.