WBC Champ beats COVID; Big fight on YouTube; Persoon on KT running

360 Promotions

It was revealed that the super flyweight champion of the World Boxing Council – Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada and his wife, were infected with Covid-19.

Fortunately, both are now fully recovered after being in isolation and under medical supervision.

‘Gallo’ thanked the support and good wishes of his fans, on social networks and confirmed that he is already fully recovered.

His coach Alfredo Caballero, who had Covid-19, commented that Estrada remains fit by training at home and awaiting confirmation to return to the ring.

The last time that Estrada defended his title was on August 24, 2019, when he defeated the American Dewayne Beamon.

Rungvisai vs Ruenroeng

The long-awaited match between two-time World Boxing Council super flyweight champion Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and former flyweight champion Amnat Ruenroeng will finally take place on August 1 at Workpoint Stadium, Thailand.

The fight was originally supposed to be in April. Before being tentatively rescheduled for a May date. To finally be scheduled for August 1.

Sor Rungvisai has a record of 47 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw, and 41 knockouts, while Ruenroeng will come to this match with 20 wins, 3 losses, and 6 knockouts.

Matchroom Boxing will broadcast this highly anticipated bout live on its official YouTube channel.







Delfine Persoon

Former Belgian world champion Delfine Persoon is training to face WBC lightweight champion, Irishwoman Katie Taylor, in a keenly awaited rematch. It will be in the UK.

Persoon and Taylor fought in June of last year, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Taylor won a majority decision in ten rounds, in a nail-bitingly close encounter.

The two fighters will meet for the second time, on August 22 in Brentwood, England.

Persoon is training hard for this important commitment. She said: “Technically Katie is a very good boxer. Maybe better than me.

“I hope this time she comes out to fight and we can have good exchanges of blows. This is a professional fight, it’s 10 two minute rounds.

“People want to see two fighters delivering everything above the ring, not just running,“ Persoon told Sky Sports.