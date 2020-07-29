Boxing’s future: Gervonta Davis set to emulate Floyd Mayweather on PPV

Showtime

Long-hailed as the new Pay-Per-View star of the future, Gervonta Davis has been handed the opportunity to push further towards the summit of the sport.

Undefeated in 23 bouts with 22 knockouts, Davis has been selling out arenas for some time now.

Only four opponents have been able to go past six rounds with ‘Tank’, leaving those in the know with no doubts whatsoever about his appeal.

On October 24, Davis cranks his career up a notch with a PPV headliner against the talented and title-laden Leo Santa Cruz.

Two versions of the WBA crown in two separate weight classes will be on the line. Davis will emulate his long-time mentor in the process.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER GAMECHANGER

Not since Mayweather took on Marcos Maidana in 2014 has this feat been achieved. Another reason why the Baltimore puncher continues to be hailed as the next coming of the ‘Money’ man.

In a daunting development for those around him, Davis is beginning to believe it too. The pressure is on to make sure the 25-year-old continues to see his purses grow alongside his reputation.

I’m in my bag..I’m not taking nothing less than 7 figures! — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) July 29, 2020

All Davis now has to do is win. But Santa Cruz represents a tough nut to crack.

Campaigning in what will be his 40th professional contest, Santa Cruz has just one subsequently avenged loss on his record.

Keeping the fight at 130 pounds was half the battle won for the US-based Mexican.

This bout is the Gervonta Davis version of Floyd Mayweather’s fight with Oscar De La Hoya in 2007. If Davis can overcome Santa Cruz is some style, it changes everything for the emerging star.

Pressing on into the second half of his twenties, it couldn’t have come at a better time for him.

PAY PER VIEW BABYYYY!! #TheONE — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) July 22, 2020

Mayweather was pushing 30 by the time he got his career break in the paid platform business. With a five-year headstart, the fight game is ready to embrace the next generation.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay







GERVONTA DAVIS EVENT DETAILS

October 24 – SHOWTIME/Premier Boxing Champions PPV

Main Event: Gervonta Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs).

WBA Super Featherweight World Championship/WBA Lightweight World Championship.

This blockbuster main event will be contested at the super featherweight limit of 130 pounds. The winner of the match, however, will be in the unique position to earn world championships at 130 and 135 pounds on the same night.

Two crowd favorites with massive followings will meet with Santa Cruz’s newly won WBA (Super) 130-pound world title on the line.

The unbeaten “Tank” Davis is a two-division world champion. The reigning WBA lightweight titlist at the age of 25.

He emerged as a bona fide star in 2019 with sold-out main event bouts in Baltimore and Atlanta.

“El Terremoto” Santa Cruz is a four-division world champion who avenged his only professional loss to Carl Frampton.

The stage is set for one of the best matchups that can be made in all of boxing. Both men are all-action fighters.

Gervonta Davis boasts a knockout percentage of 95.65. Whilst Santa Cruz is one of the busiest punchers in the sport.

The winner of this fight will rightfully earn a top-10 spot on the coveted pound-for-pound list.

This Premier Boxing Champions event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions, GTD Promotions, and Santa Cruz Boxing Club.