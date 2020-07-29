Floyd Mayweather reacts badly to ‘not facing Manny Pacquiao in his prime’

Ed Diller

Floyd Mayweather immediately lifted up his guard to questioning on the fact he did not meet Manny Pacquiao when his career rival was at his full peak.

Suggestions over the years are that Pacquiao hit his prime between 2009 and 2010. Back then, the Filipino Senator amazingly defeated Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Joshua Clottey, Antonio Margarito, Shane Mosley, and Juan Manuel Marquez one after the other.

During the same time period, Mayweather scored wins against Marquez, Victor Ortiz, and Cotto.

It never seemed on the cards that Mayweather and Pacquiao would meet back then.

Mayweather was in a transitional phase, moving on from Top Rank and HBO to forge his own path with Showtime.

Speaking in a recent interview, the question was put bluntly to Mayweather by rapper Fat Joe.

Joe said: “Was Bob Arum the main reason you didn’t fight Pacquiao in your prime?”

The ‘Money’ man didn’t react well and launched a rant at the ‘Pacman’ and Irishman Conor McGregor.

“You keep saying in my prime but I am older than Pacquiao by two years,” pointed out Mayweather. “So no matter what happens it’s never good enough for anyone.

“As long as I’m happy that’s what is important. What happened with the (Pacquiao) fight was this…”

Firing firstly at Pacquiao, Mayweather eluded to his notion that Pacquiao would not agree to drug testing measures laid down by TMT.

“Remember, I was a pioneer of random blood in urine testing for all athletes. This is so we all can be on an even playing field.

“We all should be equal. It’s just like what people are fighting for now (with the Black Lives Matter movement). Don’t judge me for the color of my skin and I won’t judge you for the color of yours.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs MCGREGOR

McGregor, whom Floyd beat in 2017, was next on the hit list.

“When Connor McGregor said disrespectful stuff talking about ‘dance boy’ they called us monkeys, nobody got behind Floyd Mayweather. This is so crazy.

“When its racism amongst blacks its called colorist. So its racism amongst people right now.

“That’s why every day when I get up I am happy because I did it for myself and for my children. I made sacrifices.”

Those words come on the back of Mayweather all but ruling out ever facing either fighter again.

“I’m a businessman now. I already proved years ago that I was the best – period,” he said. “Listen, I made more with (Conor) McGregor (when stopping him in 2017).

“My Faculties and everything else comes first your health is your wealth. Now Pacquiao fights because he has to. I fight if I want to. So there is the difference.”

