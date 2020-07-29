Canelo vs Golovkin III branded a ‘waste of time’ by Golden Boy legend

WBC

A trilogy fight between Canelo and Gennadiy Golovkin is not likely to happen anytime soon if Golden Boy partner and boxing legend Bernard Hopkins had his way.

The oldest world champion of all time gave his views on who Canelo may share the ring with next. Hopkins’ answer won’t please GGG one bit.

‘B-Hop’ also gave his opinion regarding who will be in the opposite corner to the pound for pound king on September 12.

Speaking to Ak and Barak on Sirius XM, Hopkins stated: “I think it’s (going to be Jason) Quigley. To me, I like that style. I like that fight. Plus, I like that fight for now going into (20) 21.”

Asked specifically on the Kazakh puncher, whom Canelo defeated and drew with controversially in two previous bouts, ‘The Alien’ added: “That would be an easy fight.

“Take GGG out of it. That would be an easy fight for him. The second fight was to me was Canelo had his number.

“A third fight, which I really don’t want to see it, would be ‘I got your phone number on the second fight. I’m going to call you on the third one.’

“It would be GGG getting the huge payday before he called it a good night. I don’t think he should personally waste his time with that.”

I’m not sure Golovkin would agree with Hopkins’ sentiments on the third meeting. Also, many fans may also disagree, respectfully.

CANELO vs GGG III on PPV

Canelo vs GGG III at a time when uncertainty rules the world is a sure-fire way to give punters an entertaining bout.

If Hopkins does see it as a waste of time, that could be all the more reason to put this fight on Pay-Per-View due to the lack of need for a crowd.

Stage it inside ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand and beam it out to the world on PPV. I’m sure Hopkins and Oscar De La Hoya would appreciate the number it generates.







But sadly, that’s unlikely to happen as Canelo eases himself back in. Quigley or John Ryder are the two leading candidates to share the spotlight with the Mexcian superstar.

As for Golovkin, a mandatory fight has already been ordered by the IBF. Furthermore, that should see him tied up anyway.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.