Anthony Joshua in new Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury rivals battle cry

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has discussed his desire for legacy and will to eventually face Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

This week’s episode sees Anthony telling Ebro about his childhood memories moving from London to Nigeria.

Also starting out boxing in his local gym, nearly facing jail after getting arrested in his Team GB tracksuit. Plus beating Wladimir Klitschko to win his world titles and his favorite memories of the Olympics 2012 in London.

Finally, how he coped with his loss against Andy Ruiz Jr.

ANTHONY JOSHUA

This first installment of the interview focuses on what AJ had to say about Wilder and Fury.

Joshua said: “It’s a great time to be a heavyweight. I’m happy that Fury won. It just changed the whole dimension of the heavyweight division.

“We are fighting for legacy. I need Wilder. I need Fury. I’m ready for them. I’m waiting for them. Come and get some.”







Now into his thirties, Joshua has been at the helm of the top division game for some time now. Those fights with Wilder and Fury are well overdue.

It’s hoped both can happen by the end of 2022 when one sole champion to conquer all will eventually be crowned.

Look out for more of Joshua’s Apple interview on WBN in the coming days.