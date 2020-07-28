Finishing touches put to Matchroom Fight Camp at Hearn Family Mansion

Mark Robinson

Matchroom Boxing released further details of their forthcoming Matchroom Fight Camp as the finishing touches are put to the unique venue.

The quartet of events begins August 1. Eventually, culminating in a Pay-Per-View involving Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Work continued on the unique Fight Camp build at Matchroom Boxing’s UK headquarters in Brentwood, Essex ahead of the opening weekend of action.

Fight Camp 1 is headlined by Sam Eggington’s defence of his IBF International Super-Welterweight Title against Ted Cheeseman.

The events will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

“Matchroom are delighted to announce the full schedule for ‘Fight Camp’. The series is an unrivaled summer of elite boxing based at the Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex.

“The first three weeks to be shown live on Sky in the UK and DAZN in the US.

“The final week to be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office,” said Matchroom.

“The unique and ground-breaking outdoor setting overlooking the city of London will play host to huge world title clashes alongside British and Commonwealth title showdowns.

“Plus heavyweight wars and countless other title fights.

“Matchroom brings top tier boxing back to the screens of fights fans across the UK and US,” they added.







FIGHT CAMP 1

Matchroom’s summer of boxing launches with a bang on Saturday, August 1. Event one is headlined by Sam Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) and Ted Cheeseman (15-2-1, 9 KOs).

Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant British Lightweight title.

Chatteris talent Jordan Gill (24-1, 7 KOs) meets Watford’s Reece Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs) in an electric Featherweight battle.

Fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (8-0, 7 KOs) steps up to take on Middlesbrough’s Simon Vallily (17-2-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant English belt.

Gifted Sheffield Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs).

Event 1 – Aug 1.

2 – Aug 7.

3 – Aug 14.

4 – Aug 22.