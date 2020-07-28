Floyd Mayweather all but rules out Manny Pacquiao rematch for good

Floyd Mayweather is still pursuing business opportunities within combat sports but has all but ruled out ever facing Manny Pacquiao again.

The former pound for pound king is in talks with RIZIN about a second exhibition. Probably to take on another big Japanese name in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Japan’s out-reach is massive when it comes to selling stars in their territory, which is one of the major reasons Mayweather holds interest.

“I’m a businessman now,” he told Fat Joe. “I already proved years ago that I was the best – period.

“At my age now I am a businessman. I am not going to be out there competing and fighting guys that have only got a small city behind them.

“You have a lot of good American fighters out there but they only have small cities behind them.

“I want to fight guys that have got a whole country behind them so I can demand and get what I want to get.”

Joe then asked the ‘Money’ man if that automatically meant Pacquiao. His response wasn’t favorable to the Filipino Senator.

“Listen, I made more with (Conor) McGregor (when stopping him in 2017).

“My Faculties and everything else comes first your health is your wealth. Now Pacquiao fights because he has to. I fight if I want to. So there is the difference.”

Pacquiao is unlikely to fight again in 2020 due to his duties in the Philippine Senate. Manager Sean Gibbson confirmed in a recent chat with the Press Association.

“You got to remember, his time to fight is generally July, January, July, January. This is due to his schedule in the senate.

“It’s too early still to tell if he will be able to return. We’re right in the heat of Covid-19. So everybody is really kind of in a holding pattern.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER – NYE

Mayweather is likely to be aiming for New Year’s Eve of 2020 into 2021 for his next outing. Another eight-figure payday is certain to be in the offing.

As for Pacquiao, a January 2021 unification with Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford would be the ideal scenario.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay