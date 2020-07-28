Date changes revealed for MTK Fight Nights in Wakefield on ESPN+

The upcoming trio of stacked MTK Fight Night events will each take place 24 hours later – after the shows were moved to Wednesday evenings.

The new dates for the upcoming behind-closed-doors shows at the LS-Live in Wakefield are August 12, August 26 and September 2, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

The first show takes place on Wednesday 12 August, as world title challenger Jono Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) squares off with the always-entertaining Maxi Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) at 133lbs.

Belfast hero Sean McComb (10-0, 5 KOs) has an intriguing clash against ex-Southern Area champion Siar Ozgul (15-4, 3 KOs), plus there is a fantastic battle between unbeaten Craig MacIntyre (11-0-1, 4 KOs) and hard-hitting Darren Surtees (12-1, 8 KOs).

Undefeated rivals Sahir Iqbal (7-0, 1 KO) and Maredudd Thomas (11-0, 2 KOs) meet in a terrific bout for the WBC Youth welterweight crown, and Dublin ace Pierce O’Leary (4-0, 1 KO) will look to continue the perfect start to his professional career when he steps up in class against fellow unbeaten fighter Harry Limburn (6-0).

The second event will happen on Wednesday 26 August, and sees unbeaten star Lewis Crocker (11-0, 6 KOs) go up against former Southern Area champion Louis Greene (12-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO European welterweight title.

British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor (8-0, 6 KOs) fights on the bill too, facing a tricky test at 122lbs against Southern Area super-bantamweight champion Ryan Walker (11-1, 2 KOs).

A superb clash will also occur at 140lbs, as undefeated Irish champion Gary Cully (10-0, 5 KOs) faces off with Welsh champion Kieran Gething (9-2-2, 2 KOs).

David Oliver Joyce (12-1, 9 KOs) defends his WBO European super-bantamweight title against recent TJ Doheny conqueror Ionut Baluta (13-2, 2 KOs), while amateur sensation James McGivern makes his professional debut against an opponent to be announced.

The third event goes down on Wednesday 2 September, and is headlined by the highly-anticipated British and Commonwealth super-lightweight title fight between Akeem Ennis Brown (13-0, 1 KO) and Philip Bowes (20-3 3 KOs).

Unbeaten sensation Dan Azeez (11-0, 7 KOs) defends his English light-heavyweight title against Andre Sterling (11-2, 4 KOs), plus there is a cracking showdown at 147lbs as undefeated Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs) fights Liam Taylor (21-1-1, 10 KOs) in a British title eliminator.

Rounding up the bill is a great clash between Padraig McCrory (10-0, 4 KOs) and Mickey Ellison (12-2, 4 KOs), while rising star Elliot Whale (2-0) also returns in his hardest bout to date against Corey McCulloch (4-0).

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson said: “There are a lot of unique challenges to pulling a card together in the current climate but these fifteen matches guarantee some cracking fights.

“The remit was to make as many quality 50-50s as possible and the fact we’ve been restricted to matching domestically only adds to intrigue of the contests. It’ll be action from first bell to last.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “Our first show on August 12 sees Jono Carroll returning following his incredible victory against Scott Quigg in March.

“Sean McComb and Siar Ozgul always bring excitement, so having them face each other is certain to lead to fireworks, and then we have two outstanding 50-50 fights as Craig MacIntyre faces Darren Surtees, and Sahir Iqbal goes up against Maredudd Thomas.

“Pierce O’Leary rounds off our first show, and he has looked tremendous in his career so far, so we can’t wait to see him back in the ring.

“Our second card on August 26 is just as packed, with Lewis Crocker competing for his first title in a terrific fight against Louis Greene, and it’s great to have Lee McGregor back too after his brilliant bout with Kash Farooq in November.

“Gary Cully against Kieran Gething is an extremely interesting fight that I can’t wait to see unfold, and the fans will see a star for the future when James McGivern is in action.

“On September 2 we finally see the British and Commonwealth title fight between Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes, and those two have been desperate to face each other.

“Dan Azeez continues his impressive progression in a top fight against Andre Sterling, and Darren Tetley vs. Liam Taylor is an exceptional contest between two fighters on the cusp of the British title.

“We then have another excellent 50-50 battle as Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, plus Elliot Whale is back after two stellar performances in his career so far.”