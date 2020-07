Claressa Shields talks ruling the world and Laila Ali with Brian Custer

📷Stephanie Trapp

The only American Boxer Male or Female to Win Two Gold Medals talks about Social Justice, her Next Opponent and possible Rematch with Hanna Gabriels.

The Undisputed Middleweight Champion of the World also tells us what it will take to see her fight Laila Ali and if she will ever fight in the Octagon.

This in-depth interview with the Welterweight Champion of the World is a must-see!

SHIELDS ON SOCIAL JUSTICE

“WE NEED TO COME TOGETHER IN OUR COMMUNITIES TO REALLY MAKE CHANGE. I’VE ALSO BEEN BRINGING UP THE WATER CRISIS DURING THIS TIME SO THAT DOESN’T GET SWEPT UNDER THE RUG BECAUSE BLACK LIVES MATTER, NOT JUST WHEN IT COMES TO POLICE BRUTALITY, BUT WHEN IT COMES TO AFRICAN AMERICAN NEIGHBORHOODS BEING WITHOUT WATER, BEING WITHOUT CLEAN WATER AS FLINT HAS BEEN WITHOUT CLEAN WATER FOR ALMOST 6 YEARS NOW. THIS IS A POWERFUL TIME TO BE AFRICAN AMERICAN RIGHT NOW, NOT ONLY HAS THE WHOLE UNITED STATES HAD PROTESTS, BUT ALSO 18 OTHER COUNTRIES, SO THIS IS A TIME RIGHT NOW TO TAKE ACTION AND NOT JUST KEEP PROTESTING.”

SHIELDS ON LAILA ALI DEMANDING 5 MILLION TO FIGHT HER

“IF THE BANK WOULD LOAN ME 5 MILLION DOLLARS, I WOULD HAVE HER SIGN A CONTRACT AND JUST GIVE HER A CHECK, GIVE HER A DATE AND I WOULD JUST BEAT HER ASS JUST BECAUSE SHE TALKS SO MUCH AND TO ME SHE’S NOT CUT LIKE THAT. I REALLY DON’T THINK SHE WANTS SMOKE WITH ME. I HEAR HER SAY OH SHE’S BIGGER THAN ME…I WENT FROM HER SAYING I’M NOT A TALENTED FIGHTER, AND I’M NOT GOOD, TO HER SAYING I NEED A YEAR FOR HER TO GET READY. OH YOU MUST HAVE DONE YOUR RESEARCH.”

SHIELDS’ NEXT OPPONENT

“MY NEXT FIGHT IS AGAINST DEFINITELY AGAINST MARIE-EVE DICAIRE, IBF WORLD CHAMPION FROM CANADA. SHE’S 17-0, WE’RE GOING TO BE FIGHTING MID SEPTEMBER, LAST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER. WE’RE JUST WAITING FOR SHOWTIME TO GIVE US THE DATE AND THE LOCATION.”



SHIELDS ON A HANNA GABRIELS REMATCH

“NO SHE’S PLAYING GAMES. I THINK HANNA GABRIELS IS ACTUALLY GOOD FIGHTER, BUT I CAN’T STAND A FIGHTER THAT BOOSTS ABOUT LOSING. IT DOESN’T MAKE SENSE TO ME. YEAH YOU CAME IN THERE AND KNOCK ME DOWN THE FIRST ROUND, BUT YOU GOT BEAT UP 9 ROUNDS.”

SHIELDS ON DOING MMA

“YEAH I DEFINITELY SEE MYSELF GETTING INTO THE OCTAGON, BUT NOT FOR REASONS THAT I WANT TO FIGHT IN THE OCTAGON. I WANT TO BE KNOWN AS THE BEST WOMAN FIGHTER EVER! BEING THE GREATEST WOMAN OF ALL TIME IN BOXING IS COOL, BUT I HATE FOR PEOPLE TO SAY THAT AMANDA NUNES FIGHT BETTER THAN ME.”

SHIELDS ADVICE TO OLYMPIANS IF THEY SHOULD GO PRO OR WAIT UNTIL AFTER NEXT SUMMER

“I THINK THEY SHOULD ALL WAIT. I HAD TO TALK TO ALMOST EVERY OLYMPIAN FROM TEAM USA WHEN THIS PANDEMIC HAPPENED, AND I CALLED EACH ONE OF THEM INDIVIDUALLY AND SPOKE TO THEM AND ASKED THEM WHAT’S GOING ON, WHAT ARE YOU THINKING? I JUST TOLD THEM THE OLYMPICS ADD MORE EXPOSURE AND SOME EXTRA ZEROES TO THE CHECK. AT THE END OF THE DAY, YEAH YOU WANT TO BE A WORLD CHAMPION, BUT YOU ALSO WANT TO GET PAID A LOT OF MONEY FOR BEING A WORLD CHAMPION. THE OLYMPICS ADD THAT STATURE.”