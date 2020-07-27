Maredudd Thomas fires back at Sahir Iqbal ahead of Aug 11 bout

Maredudd Thomas has fired back at Sahir Iqbal ahead of their WBC Youth welterweight title showdown – insisting that this will be the fight where he displays his true power.

Thomas (11-0, 2 KOs) faces Iqbal (7-0, 1 KO) in a clash of unbeaten fighters on a massive #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Iqbal was in a very confident mood when discussing the fight last week, but Thomas has now responded in a big way, and is just as certain that he will be the one with his hand raised at the conclusion of the bout.

Thomas said: “He can say what he likes, I know he’s not underestimating me, and I’m glad he’s coming to fight because this will be where people get to see my power. This will be the first proper fight of his professional career.

“I think he’s a confident fighter, I’ve seen a couple of his fights but he hasn’t fought anyone for me to take much from. His best opponent has been Serge Ambomo, he did OK but maybe lost one or two rounds, so I know what I have to do to beat him.

I’m feeling good, I fought on the last MTK show in Cardiff just before the lockdown, and now I’m on the first one back. I’ve been in the gym since my last fight and I’ve had my brothers with me pushing me even when we didn’t have a date.

“I don’t think it will be too bad with no fans, I’m just happy to be getting back out so soon, and I know my supporters will be watching from back home.”

Iqbal vs. Thomas is part of a huge show on August 11, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Sean McComb going up against Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre taking on Darren Surtees, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.