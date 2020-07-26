First four post-lockdown Showtime Boxing events involve seven world titles

Showtime Boxing announced their forthcoming schedule post-coronavirus lockdown recently. The first four events alone involved seven world titles.

The full WBO super-bantamweight and WBC super-middleweight titles are joined by a trio of eliminators and two interim belts.

Below is a full breakdown of what’s on offer from August to October 10.

August 1

Showtime Boxing Main Event: Stephen Fulton Jr. (18-0, 8 KOs) vs. Angelo Leo (19-0, 9 KOs). Vacant WBO Junior Featherweight World Championship

Co-Feature: Tramaine Williams (19-0, 6 KOs) vs. Ra’eese Aleem (16-0, 10 KOs). Super Bantamweight Title Eliminator

Co-Feature: Joe George (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Marcos Escudero (10-1, 9 KOs) II. Light Heavyweight Bout

About: Fellow Americans and undefeated fighters Fulton and Leo are legitimate top-10 junior featherweight contenders who will meet for the vacant WBO 122-pound world title.

A southpaw from New Haven, Conn., Williams will clash with Las Vegas-based Aleem in an intriguing, 50-50 matchup between talented, undefeated prospects.

Managed by All-Pro lineman Trent Williams, Houston’s George upset Escudero in an exciting ShoBox affair last November.

August 15

Showtime Boxing Main Event: David Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs) vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-1, 22 KOs). WBC Super Middleweight World Championship

Co-Feature: Rolando Romero (11-0, 10 KOs) vs. Jackson Marinez (19-0, 7 KOs). WBA Lightweight Interim Title

Co-Feature: Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) vs. Travis Kauffman (32-3, 23 KOs). Heavyweight Bout

About: Undefeated Benavidez, 23, kicks off his second reign as WBC Super Middleweight Champion.

In 2017, he became the youngest 168-pound champion in boxing history by defeating Ronald Gavril on SHOWTIME at just 20 years old.

Angulo is coming off an upset win over heavily hyped and then-unbeaten prospect Anthony Sims Jr.

The power-punching “Rolly” Romero is from the Mayweather stable. He has scored five first- or second-round stoppages in his last six fights.

Romero is an undefeated ShoBox alum ranked No. 10 by the WBA. Marinez is ranked No. 6.

Wallin vs. Kauffman is an intriguing heavyweight matchup between the Swedish southpaw and the veteran Kauffman.

Both fighters have survived bouts with the COVID-19 virus, made full recoveries, and are anxious to get back in the ring.

The winner will undoubtedly receive another big fight. The loser will go to the back of the line in the busy heavyweight division.

This Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime Boxing event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing.

The Romero vs. Marinez bout is co-promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

September 19

Showtime Boxing Main Event: Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) vs. Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs). WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator Bout

Co-Feature: Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-1, 9 KOs) vs. Eduardo Ramirez (23-2-3, 10 KOs). WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator Bout

Co-Feature: Jaron Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs) vs. TBA. Welterweight Bout

About: Lubin, already a veteran at just 24 years old. He has excelled since his shocking first-round loss to Jermell Charlo three years ago.

Gausha is a former U.S. Olympian with just one loss.

Both men are poised and hungry for a signature win and the opportunity to fight for a unified 154-pound title, which will be on the line the following week.

Nyambayar and Ramirez are legitimate top-10 contenders.

Nyambayar faced Gary Russell Jr. in February on SHOWTIME in the last SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Ramirez, of Mexico, is coming off a stoppage of previously unbeaten Leduan Barthelemy.

A graduate of the popular ShoBox: The New Generation series, Philadelphia native Ennis has fought twice on ShoBox and twice on SHOWTIME BOXING: Special Edition cards.

Ennis is a former National Golden Gloves Champion ranked No. 12 by the WBO and No. 14 by the IBF.

This Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime Boxing event is promoted by TGB Promotions and the Ennis bout is in association with D & D Boxing.







October 10

Showtime Boxing Main Event: Sergey Lipinets (16-1, 12 KOs) vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (15-0, 8 KOs) – IBF Welterweight Interim Title

Co-Feature: Xavier Martinez (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Claudio Marrero (24-4, 17 KOs) – Super Featherweight Bout

Co-Feature: Malik Hawkins (18-0, 11 KOs) vs. Subriel Matias (15-1, 15 KOs) – Super Lightweight Bout

About: The 31-year-old Lipinets has won three significant fights in a row since his lone loss to Mikey Garcia.

This includes a dominant stoppage that sent former word titlist Lamont Peterson into retirement.

Uzbekistan’s Abdukakhorov is coming off his biggest win to date over former world titlist Luis Collazo. He is yet to taste defeat since turning professional in 2015.

With Abdukakhorov ranked No. 1 by the IBF and Lipinets ranked No. 3, the winner will be in prime position to challenge the unified 147-pound world champion Errol Spence Jr.

Sacramento’s Martinez of the Mayweather stable is an exciting prospect who thrilled ShoBox viewers when he scored one of the quickest knockouts in the history of the series last November.

Marrero is a grizzled veteran who held the WBA interim featherweight title in 2017.

Hawkins of the Mayweather stable is trained by Calvin Ford and a teammate of two-division world champion Gervonta Davis.

Every one of Matias’ 15 career victories as a pro have come by way of knockout. His only setback a unanimous-decision loss to Petros Ananyan back in February.

This Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime Boxing event is promoted by TGB Promotions, Top Rank, Inc., and Mayweather Promotions.