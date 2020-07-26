Joe Joyce batters Michael Wallisch, Daniel Dubois clash moves closer

Frank Warren

Joe Joyce facing off against Daniel Dubois moved a step closer as the Olympic silver medalist halted his warm-up opponent at BT Studios.

The undefeated S-Jam boxer had too much in his locker for German Michael Wallisch and now gets the chance to fight for the European and British heavyweight titles.

Provided Dubois comes through his dress rehearsal, Joyce is next in line on October 24, hopefully at The O2 Arena in front of some amount of fans.

FIGHT REPORT

Heavyweight boxing returned in the main event as ‘Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce sought to shake off the year-long cobwebs. He saw off 23-3 bruiser Michael Wallisch to book his spot in a main event against Daniel Dubois on October 24th.

Wallisch found a home for his right hand over the top several times in the first. But as the round came to a close, Joyce was starting to find something of a rhythm.

Wallisch tried to interrupt Joe’s flow in the second. But a relentless Joyce continued to club his man. He eventually put him down with a right hook to the body followed by a glancing hook to the temple.

The decisive moments came in the third where a second knockdown was followed swiftly with a big right hand to the chin. That wobbled the big German.

At that, the referee said he’d seen enough and waved the fight off.

Joe Joyce will be happy to have done the job behind-closed-doors. But sights will now be set on a sold-out clash at the O2 Arena in London with Daniel Dubois on October 24th.







JOE JOYCE vs MICHAEL WALLISCH RESULTS

Louie Lynn def. Monty Ogilvie

Henry Turner def. Chris Adaway

Denzel Bentley def. Mick Hall

Chris Bourke def. Ramez Mahmood (NEW Southern Area Super-Bantamweight Champion)

Joe Joyce def. Michael Wallisch

