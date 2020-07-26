Boxer, 41, KO’d by DAZN star in 7 secs never beat an opponent with a win

DAZN

Shocking details are emerging of how WBC Silver champion Seniesa Estrada knocked out a hapless opponent live on DAZN. The hollow victory was roundly panned.

World Boxing News can now reveal that despite the fact Miranda Adkins was 5-0 with 5 KO’s, she had never beaten an opponent with a win.

The first four triumphs of the Kansas native’s career were all debutants. With the fifth a rematch against one of those she already defeated.

All four of those opponents are still yet to register a single W in eight bouts. Quite an eye-watering statistic.

Estrada is certainly no joke of a fighter. She’s a dangerous and experienced title-holder with 18 bouts without a blemish. The Mexican has shared the ring with professional boxers who can look after themselves in the ring.

But with Adkins, it was different. Many made the point that she was like a dear in the headlights on her way to the ring. And at 41, she had no business being in there with Estrada.

The fact DAZN and Golden Boy cheered the sickening seven-second bashing made it all the more putrid.

Several posts and even articles have been posted lauding ‘one of the fastest knockouts ever’. Some people need to take a serious look at themselves.

DAZN TV MISMATCH

Nobody should have even raised a finger to what was one of the worst TV mismatches in many years.

Even Estrada herself admitted she had trouble getting an opponent. ‘Super Bad’ said she would rather have battered Adkins than had no fight at all.

“If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t have had an opponent tonight, so I thank her. Hopefully next time I can fight someone who is a world champion.

“I give Adkins so much credit because she stood up and took the fight. Due to the COVID situation, we tried to get current champions, former champions.







“Miranda was the only one who stepped in to take the fight. I had more experience than her in the professionals and amateurs, so I let my punches go and couldn’t stop.

“I knew the outcome would be a knockout for sure but didn’t know how long it would take. God bless Adkins and hope she is okay.”

Definitely a fighter’s attitude. But what would she have learned from that victory? – Absolutely nothing.

