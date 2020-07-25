Vergil Ortiz Jr. targets Danny Garcia or Keith Thurman after TKO victory

Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Rising 147-pound star Vergil Ortiz Jr. (16-0, 16 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas won via seventh-round stoppage against Samuel Vargas (31-6-2, 14 KOs) of Bogota, Colombia.

It represented Golden Boy and DAZN’s return to regularly scheduled pugilistic action.

The bout took place inside a fan-less Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Ortiz earned his 16th consecutive knockout victory against the battle-tested Vargas to remain undefeated.

He used his speed and power to land nearly 50% of his punches, which resulted in the referee stopping the bout at the end of the seventh round.

With a dominant performance tonight, Ortiz Jr. will continue his pursuit of a world title fight in the competitive welterweight division.

Following his dominating win, the unbeaten Texas native called for fights with former welterweight world champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman.

“I didn’t really notice fighting with no fans,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. “I’m so focused on the fight. We usually spar without fans, so didn’t make a difference.

“I hit Vargas to the body a lot. I don’t know how he didn’t go down. He was hurt the entire time. I asked him, so I know he was hurt.

“I also knew it was time to take him out in round seven. If it had gone to eight rounds, he would have been hurt worse.

“When I take rounds off like that, I try to get used to the timing and make them miss some shots.”







GARCIA or THURMAN

“I would like to fight Danny Garcia or Keith Thurman,” Ortiz Jr. continued. “They’re good opponents I can beat.

“I want to take risks. I’m not here to take easy fights. I’m in the hardest division in boxing, so when I win a title it will mean a lot more.

“Against a guy like that, (I give myself) a solid B+. He brought it out of me, the hardest opponent to date. My hands took a beating punching him the whole time, so when they’re healed I’ll be back.”

