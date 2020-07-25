Shane Mosley Jr. scores 16th career win, decisions Jeremy Ramos

Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Shane Mosley Jr. (16-3, 9 KOs) earned a unanimous decision win over Jeremy Ramos (11-9, 4 KOs on the undercard to Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Samuel Vargas.

Also on the card, Hector Valdez (13-0, 8 KOs) and Evan Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) both remained undefeated after going the distance with their respective opponents.

Mosley Jr. of Pomona, California, scored an eight-round UD win against Ramos of Colorado Springs, Colorado in a middleweight bout.

“This was a great experience,” said Shane Mosley Jr. “This was my first fight as a Golden Boy fighter. I’m glad I got the win and got to knock some dust off of me.

“It was different due to the circumstances. Ultimately, it’s still a fight. He came to win.

“I think it was a good performance from me, but I still have to add some more things to my game, like adding more punches to the body.”

Valdez of Dallas, Texas retained his undefeated record by beating Josue Morales (11-12-4, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas via eight-round UD in a 122-pound bout.

The judges scored the fight 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73 for Valdez.

“I felt I had an OK performance,” said Hector Valdez. “I give myself a 7 out of 10. But I was calm, which is good.

“But now I need to work on being calm and being active with my punches.

“Now I’m going to go back to the gym, and I hope to come back soon on another Golden Boy card.”







SANCHEZ

Welterweight prospect Sanchez of Parlier, Calif. scored a six-round unanimous decision victory against Issouf Kinda (18-5, 7 KOs) of the Bronx, N.Y.

The judges scored it 59-54, 58-55, and 60-53 for Sanchez.

“I felt a little rusty in there,” said Evan Sanchez. “But I’m honored to be opening up for Golden Boy.

“I know a lot of people were watching. I hope to get a two-week break and come back very soon.”

Boxing on DAZN returns August 15 live from Tulsa, Oklahoma for the undisputed World Welterweight championship clash between undefeated Cecilia Braekhus and Super-Lightweight ruler Jessica McCaskill.

If successful in her title defense on August 15th, Braekhus will extend her championship-defending streak to 26, which will shatter boxing’s most prestigious record held by Joe Louis for 70 years.