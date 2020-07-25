Mike Tyson brings back ‘Baddest Man’ alter-ego for Roy Jones Jr. fight

Mike Tyson has brought back the pre-1990s ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ persona for his forthcoming clash with Roy Jones Jr.

Prior to an enforced hiatus in his career due to incarceration, Tyson was known by the moniker for the fear he brought to the ring.

Upon getting out of jail in the early 1990s and a newly-devout Muslim, Tyson opted for a much calmer exterior. That was until the likes of Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis backed him into a corner.

The BMP came back for those two fights but soon faded into the background never to return.

Fifteen years later and Tyson is bringing the BMP to his ‘exhibition’ with former pound for pound king Jones.

In a chilling pre-fight rant laden with expletives, Tyson’s mental switch was firmly evident.

“Human beings are not meant to be humble. We’re not born to be humble. We’re born to be humbled,’ said Tyson in his Triller trailer for the September 12 bout.

“My ego’s f—ing with me and saying, ‘you think you’re fly, you ain’t s—.’ He’s going to get in there and kick your a–.

“You better be on top of your game or you’re going to get embarrassed in front of these f—ing people (on Pay-Per-View).

“Then the other ego is saying, ‘F**k you! Watch what I’m going to do,'” he added.

Tyson is set to out-weigh Jones by at least a stone when the pair collide as Jones was predominately a cruiserweight at the end of his career in 2018.

MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR 50/50

But Jones does have the advantage of competing in the sport just two years ago. Tyson looked shocking in his last two fights up to 2005.







Therefore, there are many who believe the contest is evened out. Whilst there are also plenty who say the battle should not go ahead.

At 54, Tyson is still in ferocious and terrifying shape. If he catches Jones with any of those combinations on show in his training videos, it could be a bad night for ‘RJJ’.

It all goes down in less than two months’ time on PPV.

