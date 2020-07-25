Joe Joyce vs Michael Wallisch: 80 COVID-19 tests negative, fight is on!

Queensberry Promotions are delighted to confirm that the last of the covid-19 tests have now been returned and we are all set for Joyce vs Wallisch tonight on BT Sport 1 at 7.15pm.

In total, 80 tests were carried out this week on essential personnel and all were negative.

Now fans can look forward to seeing Joe Joyce make his Heavyweight return in the main event against German bruiser Michael Wallisch, who is hoping to derail The Juggernaut’s journey to a blockbuster bout with Daniel Dubois later in the year.

Elsewhere on the card, Chris Bourke meets Ramez Mahmood for the Vacant Southern Area Super-Bantamweight Title, Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley takes a step up against Mick Hall, Louie Lynn meets Monty Ogilvie in a surefire Featherweight firecracker and Super Lightweight prodigy Henry Turner takes a short-notice bout against experienced campaigner Chris Adaway.

Joyce vs Wallisch is live on BT Sport 1 at 7.15pm TONIGHT