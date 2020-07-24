Anthony Joshua questions Tyson Fury’s skillset, credentials for greatness

@anthonyfjoshua / @gypsyking101

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has blasted Tyson Fury’s skillset and questioned his credentials as a ‘great of this generation’ at a recent event.

The Briton, who regained his four world title belts from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December, has been linked to facing Fury in 2021.

Should they meet, AJ and Fury would have the opportunity to become the first undisputed ruler since the great Lennox Lewis.

Fury is lauded as the number one in the division, by a country mile in some quarters. This clearly irks Joshua.

The Olympic gold medalist doesn’t see how what Fury has done inside the ropes stacks up to him being one of the best in the current climate.

“What have you seen from Fury? A couple of feints? Moving around? What have you seen that makes him seem so intimidating? Speed?” – said Joshua at a Sky VIP show.

“If the sport is lacking so much talent then all you need is feints and movement to be classed as a great of this generation,” he added before stating his own desire to show who is the better of the two.

“With hard work, motivation, and studying you can overcome that,” pointed out Joshua.

“So what do people see in Fury that is so fearsome, intimidating, that he can’t be touched at the top level?”

Clearly not impressed by Fury’s ability, Joshua has cranked up the bad blood. It comes on the back of the pair ‘bumping into each other’ in Spain.

TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA UK

WBN viewed a picture of the champions taken on a Marbella street as nothing more than a staged opportunity. Much like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at a certain basketball game in 2014.

Since then, a lot of other media has picked up on the fact the photo could have been pre-arranged. This is due to Fury and Joshua speaking on the phone all the time.







Whatever the case was, UK fans are lapping it up. They are certainly ready to see Fury vs Joshua go down on home soil in the next twelve to eighteen months.

Before that, Fury and Joshua both have two opponents to overcome, with Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Kubrat Pulev, and Oleksandr Usyk all in line.

