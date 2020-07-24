Sahir Iqbal aims to do a number on Maredudd Thomas

📷 MTK Global

Sahir Iqbal admits he hasn’t seen much of opponent Maredudd Thomas – but insists that from what he has seen, he feels he’s better in every department.

The unbeaten fighters will clash when Iqbal (7-0, 1 KO) faces Thomas (11-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBC Youth welterweight title on a massive #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

It’s a fight that was initially set to happen earlier this year, and Iqbal is certain that the extra time has allowed him to become even more sure of a victory.

Iqbal said: “I’ve not seen much of Thomas, to be honest. But I’m confident in what I’ve seen that I’m superior in every aspect to get the job done. I know he’ll come to fight which is what I wanted in an opponent, so it’ll be a good bout.

“Initially we were meant to fight in May, and I think the extra time has helped massively as I’ve added a new strength and conditioner to my team, so I’m feeling fitter and stronger than ever.

“It’s been a little weird over the last few months having to stay away from relatives or not meeting with friends, but it’s not been too different to when I’m in training camp.

“I’ve not had any time off since the lockdown began as I’m lucky enough to have a gym at home which has most of what I needed to train, so I’m feeling more than ready to put on a show on fight night.”

Iqbal vs. Thomas is part of a huge show on August 11, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Sean McComb going up against Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre taking on Darren Surtees, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.