Oscar Bravo ready to go ahead of Thompson Boxing Pay-Per-View

Super lightweight Oscar Bravo (25-9, 11 KOs) will face unbeaten Ruben Torres (12-0, 10 KOs) on 3.2.1. Boxing presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions, a live pay-per-view streaming event taking place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Torres vs. Bravo, an 8-round bout, will serve as the co-feature to Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs) vs. Jorge Marron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs) in the 8-round main event. The public will not be allowed to attend this event due to current health and wellness regulations caused by COVID-19.

Bravo, who was originally set to fight earlier this year, is looking to make the most of two training camps as he often has not had much notice for opponents prior.

Here is what Oscar Bravo had to say about this upcoming camp in a brief Q & A.

Are you entering this fight with added motivation?

“I am. I really feel like this will be the best performance you have ever seen from me, as I have had two camps to train for my opponent, Ruben Torres. My career has been filled with last-minute fights, and this will be a fight in which I can show what I can do with a full training camp.

How has this training camp been?

“This camp has been really good, I am in tremendous shape and I have been able to work on technical things in the gym, that in the past I couldn’t do because of short notice. I am also injury-free which is a first in a long-time, so this will be a great performance by me come fight night.”

What do you think of Ruben Torres?

“I think he is a good opponent, but he hasn’t faced the type of opponents I have faced. I have much more experience against the top-level guys, and that will show when I am in there with him. Torres only has one major win. I started my career 13-0 before losing in Australia, and a lot of people don’t know that I am a really good fighter in my own right. I know what it is like to be in Torres’ shoes, I am going to exploit his youth and inexperience in the ring.”

How do you see the fight playing out with Torres?

“I think he will be overly aggressive and try to stop me. He knows that only Xavier Martinez is the only person to do that. I expect this fight to be like my fight with Saul Rodriguez in which I show more aspects to my game and beat Torres.

What will fans see on Sunday, July 26th?

“A good fight. I have worked really hard for Torres. I am well-conditioned and coming to win. I think Torres is a good fighter, but very green, and I am going beat him in a fan-friendly entertaining manner. You will see a great performance with lots of punches.”

What is like fighting on 3-2-1 Boxing PPV?

“Thompson Boxing asking me to be on their first PPV of 2020 was a big honor. As everyone knows, this year has not been the greatest, but being involved with a PPV of this magnitude really makes me motivated and enthused. I had always wanted to fight on PPV, and now I can say I have.”

The July 26, 2020, 3.2.1. PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), will start at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET., and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. 3.2.1 Boxing is priced at $6.50 US Territories, Canada, EU and select Asian Countries, $3.50 Latin America, African and select Asian Countries.