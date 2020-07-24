Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce to headline on ESPN+ in the United States

Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce, who is on track for a super fight against fellow undefeated British heavyweight Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, will take on the battle-hardened Michael Wallisch in the 10-round main event Saturday from BT Sport Studio in London.

This closed-door card, promoted by Queensberry Promotions, marks Joyce’s first ring appearance since last July’s unanimous decision over former world title challenger Bryant Jennings.

Joyce-Wallisch will headline an afternoon of boxing streaming on ESPN+ beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) burst onto the pro boxing scene after capturing a super heavyweight silver medal for the United Kingdom at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In less than three years as a professional, he has knockout victories over former world champion Bermane Stiverne and former world title challenger Alexander Ustinov.

He won the Commonwealth title in his fourth pro fight with a second-round stoppage over Lenroy Thomas.

Although the Dubois fight is in the cards, he must defeat Wallisch (20-3, 13 KOs), a German veteran who once held the WBO European heavyweight belt. He last fought in September 2019 and was knocked out in three rounds by Tony Yoka, the man who edged Joyce in the 2016 Olympic gold medal match.

In other action on the ESPN+ stream:

In a 10-round junior featherweight battle for the vacant British Southern Area title, Chris Bourke (7-0, 5 KOs) will face Ramez Mahmood (11-0, 2 KOs).

Middleweight knockout artist Denzel Bentley (12-0, 10 KOs) will look to extend his knockout streak to three against Mick “The Hammer” Hall (15-2, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The ESPN+ stream will kick off with a six-round featherweight tilt between Louie Lynn (6-0, 5 KOs) and Monty Ogilvie (9-1, 1 KO).