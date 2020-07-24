Joe Joyce out-weighs Michael Wallisch by nine pounds ahead of crunch clash

📷 Frank Warren

WEIGH-IN RESULTS | JOYCE vs WALLISCH | SATURDAY JULY 25th 7.15PM

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce is the biggest domestic battle of the year.

Or is it?

German Heavyweight Michael Wallisch is a man on a mission, determined to defeat Joe Joyce tomorrow night on BT Sport 1 and derail Frank Warren’s plans to stage the Dubois/Joyce card in October.

In one of the trickiest ‘tune-up’ fights in memory, Joyce meets Wallisch in the ring at BT Sport Studios tomorrow night. Before that, though, both men got the chance to stare each other down at todays weigh-in.

Alongside four cracking undercard fights, Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions are ready to bring UK fans the second blockbuster show of a huge Summer of boxing.

All weights below:

Louie Lynn – 124.1lbs

Monty Ogilvie – 130.7lbs

Henry Turner – 144.4lbs

Chris Adaway – 146lbs

Denzel Bentley – 158.12lbs

Mick Hall – 160.8lbs

Chris Bourke – 121lb

Ramez Mahmood – 121.10lb

Joe Joyce – 270lbs

Michael Wallisch – 261lbs

Joyce vs Wallisch is live on BT Sport 1 at 7.15pm on Saturday July 25th