Joe Joyce out-weighs Michael Wallisch by nine pounds ahead of crunch clash

WEIGH-IN RESULTS | JOYCE vs WALLISCH | SATURDAY JULY 25th 7.15PM
Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce is the biggest domestic battle of the year.
Or is it?
German Heavyweight Michael Wallisch is a man on a mission, determined to defeat Joe Joyce tomorrow night on BT Sport 1 and derail Frank Warren’s plans to stage the Dubois/Joyce card in October.
In one of the trickiest ‘tune-up’ fights in memory, Joyce meets Wallisch in the ring at BT Sport Studios tomorrow night. Before that, though, both men got the chance to stare each other down at todays weigh-in.
Alongside four cracking undercard fights, Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions are ready to bring UK fans the second blockbuster show of a huge Summer of boxing.
All weights below:
Louie Lynn – 124.1lbs
Monty Ogilvie – 130.7lbs
Henry Turner – 144.4lbs
Chris Adaway – 146lbs
Denzel Bentley – 158.12lbs
Mick Hall – 160.8lbs
Chris Bourke – 121lb
Ramez Mahmood – 121.10lb
Joe Joyce – 270lbs
Michael Wallisch – 261lbs
Joyce vs Wallisch is live on BT Sport 1 at 7.15pm on Saturday July 25th