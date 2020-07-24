Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather: Who will fight in Mike Tyson league?

NBA / TMT

Mike Tyson launched his Legends Only League on Thursday with the shock official announcement of his own comeback to boxing at 54. So, could we see the likes of Floyd Mayweather signing up?

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ had no sooner seen the ink of his joint-smoked contract dry before he began revealing details of his new venture.

Ahead of the first show headlined alongside Roy Jones Jr, Tyson has clarified that it won’t only be boxers who are allowed to compete in the events.

“It’s a league not only for fighters to perform,” stated Tyson. “We’re talking about baseball players, basketball players, soccer players, all kinds of leagues.

“Society says they’re too old, they’re over the hill, but they still have it in them. Come with us, get your agents, get your managers, come to get with me.

“You’ll be living your glory years for a second time. We’re polishing old stars and making them shine again.”

Introducing my new venture. Legends Only League, bringing back legends of all sports. @TysonLeague https://t.co/HllhUXyYG4 pic.twitter.com/647q4g5LTX — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 23, 2020

MICHAEL JORDAN to FLOYD MAYWEATHER

So this begs the question, who is going to sign up?

Could we see NBA legend Michael Jordan coming back to sports for a fight? – Or perhaps Floyd Mayweather would be willing to end his retirement for a mega-payday?

There are endless possibilities, especially with the element of the paid platform.

It all could depend on how Tyson vs Jones Jr. does at the box office. Many are already predicting over one million buys for the September 12 battle.

Tyson has always been big business when it comes to Pay-Per-View. Practically his entire career was spent breaking records.

Therefore, having his name attached to a competition of this magnitude has endless possibilities.







CELEBRITY BOXING

The bigger the legend, the more bucks that could be generated. Especially if rivals of the court of the baseball field are willing to collide.

Boxing has been calling out for some sort of masters tournament for some time now. But with the added sports element, it does have more of a celebrity boxing feel.

How will it all go down? – We will certainly see in a couple of months’ time.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay