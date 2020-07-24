Exclusive: Florian Marku goads Conor Benn, ‘little girl can’t grow a beard!’

S-Jam / Matchroom

Albanian superstar Florian Marku has informed WBN of his desire to battle Matchroom welterweight Conor Benn in an eye-watering call out.

The 27-year-old, who has won all six of his contests so far, is looking to step-up in class and sees Benn as the perfect foil.

Marku, nicknamed ‘TNT’, has belted out four of his opponents within the distance and wants the opportunity to show how far he’s progressed.

In an attempt to goad Benn into accepting his offer, Marku gave the son of a legend both barrels. He certainly didn’t hold anything back.

Discussing Benn’s recent beard transplant at the British Hair Clinic, Marku is potentially pushing all the right buttons for a reaction.

“Sooner or later my time will come,” Marku exclusively told World Boxing News. “I fight for all my people all over the world and I will fight Conor Benn if he accepts my challenge.

“I’m proud that I’m Albanian. But Conor Benn can’t even grow a beard!

“I know he is avoiding me. He has to fight me sooner or later.”

The S-Jam boxer continued: “I want this fight to happen. I’d like to see if Eddie (Hearn) wants to stop protecting this little girl.

“If given the opportunity, I promise my fans will fill the O2 Arena (in London) and I will knock this coward out!

“I will use all of my experience in combat to beat him up. All of my 110 kickboxing fights. In which I only lost four.

“Conor Benn should know that my last loss was eleven years ago and I am very dangerous for him.”







FLORIAN MARKU vs CONOR BENN

Benn has recently been linked to a contest alongside former Floyd Mayweather team member Ashley Theophane.

‘Treasure’ opened up a debate with ‘The Destroyer’ on social media and hopes Hearn supplies him with the right offer to get the fight over the line.

Theophane wants a homecoming. Whilst Benn is looking to fight in the United States.

Marku certainly isn’t bothered about where any potential clash takes place.

“I can beat Conor Benn anywhere. I will knock him out!” – Marku concluded.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay