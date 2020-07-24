A legend, a great one: Tributes paid to Brother Naazim Richardson

PBC

Brother Naazim Richardson was one of boxing’s good guys. Always had the time and always made time for each and every person who wanted his attention.

Richardson took care of his fighters. A long list of which included world champions Bernard Hopkins, Steve Cunningham, and Shane Mosley.

Early on Friday morning, boxing hearts were broken. The news filtered through that Brother Naazim had moved on from this world.

Hopkins, who won a host of titles with Richardson in his corner, re-posted the breaking news shared by one of Naazim’s sons.

It simply read: “I lost my dad early this morning.”

Following the shock, an outpouring of love came from the pugilistic community.

“PBC joins the boxing community in mourning the passing of Philly boxing trainer Naazim Richardson. Our prayers and condolences go out to Richardson’s friends and family. Rest in peace, legend.” – Premier Boxing Champions.

“RIP Brother Naazim Richardson, great trainer. Philly’s own and one of the greatest men in boxing.

“Always called me “Ms. Kelly” with lots of mutual respect during our many years together. So sorry for his passing. The loss for his family, friends, and the whole boxing community.” – Kelly Swanson, boxing media.

“Thank You For Being a Mentor in my life Naazim Richardson!! Rest in Power!!” – Eddie Chambers.

“My condolences to brother Naazim Richardson. And his entire family. One of the best trainers we’ve ever witnessed. But, more importantly, an overall good man.

“May he rest in paradise.” – Jamel Herring.

BROTHER NAAZIM – A GREAT ONE

“The WBO deeply regrets the passing of Naazim Richardson, legendary trainer. A mentor of several world champions. Future member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Our condolences go out to his friends and family.” – World Boxing Organization.

“The best Boxing conversations I’ve ever had were with Naazim Richardson. The talks would go so long that my cameraman would have to change memory cards on the camera.

“Boxing lost a great one.” – Victor Bermudez, Telemundo.







The sport has been dealt a host of blows over the past few months. The coronavirus outbreak alone taking several lives since COVID-19 hit.

It’s as yet not known whether Brother Naazim was another to succumb to the virus. That information is for the family. We will miss him.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay