Bookmakers release contrasting odds for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

WBN received a flood of information on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr clash upon the Legends Only League bout being confirmed on Thursday.

Two prominent bookmakers offered World Boxing News their odds on the fight, proving just how contrasting predictions can be.

Tyson is 54 and hasn’t fought for 15 years. Whilst Jones is three years younger and competed as recently as 2018.

This has left many scratching their heads when attempting to come up with a prediction.

Firstly, leading online sportsbook MyBookie has Mike Tyson as the early favorite for an 8-round exhibition bout against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in September.

Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005. But the hype surrounding a comeback began after the former heavyweight champ began releasing training footage on his Instagram showcasing his power. Also, his hand speed looks great along with an impressive physique.

Subsequently, Tyson is a big favorite with MyBookie.

See below for full odds according to MyBookie.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

MY BOOKIE

Mike Tyson -300

Jones +200

Despite all the training footage, Mike Tyson has put out on Instagram lately, the oddsmakers at Bovada still listed Roy Jones Jr. as the favorite for the upcoming 8-round exhibition match.

Jones Jr. has been the more active of the two in the ring, with his most recent bout a 2018 victory in his 75th pro fight. Whereas Tyson retired in 2005 after a loss to Kevin McBride.

Both Tyson’s last two showings were awful. But don’t let that fool you. Tyson was a bloated drug-taker at that time, through his own admission.

'The Baddest Man on the Planet event stated he was high on cocaine at the time of one of his later fights. Shocking really.







Since then, Tyson has shaped up after ballooning in weight. He now looks a picture of health thanks to a consistent regime.

How will win the fight on September 12? – You decide.

The full odds from Bovada can be found HERE and below.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

BOVADA

Mike Tyson +120

Jones -160

For more information on the fight and Tyson’s new league, please visit www.legendsonlyleague.com.