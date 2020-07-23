Oscar De La Hoya ‘ a zombie’ for Manny Pacquiao, warns power remains

Ed Mulholland

Oscar De La Hoya says boiling down in weight for his loss against Manny Pacquiao in 2008 took away his ability to compete with the Filipino Senator.

The Golden Boy Promotion Chairman made the statement as he continues to plot a return to action at the age of 47.

Describing himself as ‘a zombie’ for the Pacquiao clash, in which he retired at the end of eight rounds, De La Hoya warned any future opponents of his remaining power.

De La Hoya is looking to make a comeback at 154 pounds, a division where the ten-time world title-holder believes he, ‘can do some damage’ in.

“I was a zombie,” De La Hoya told si.com. “Skill is involved, obviously. My power, you never lose power.”

On what kind of shape he may be in after twelve years away from the sport, De La Hoya added: “Maybe my timing might be off a little, but that’s something that I’m going to have to figure out.

“So there’s a lot that comes into play. And I just strongly feel that I can do it.”

Floyd Mayweather Sr. tops De La Hoya’s list of possible trainers. The pair spent a decade together from 1996 to 2007.







OSCAR DE LA HOYA – SERIOUS

Despite some skepticism, De La Hoya is serious about what will be his 40th pro contest when it gets over the line.

He admits this time is different after previously pondering another fight.

“I think it’s just a matter of pulling the trigger of making that decision to go to the gym. To wake up in the morning and to make the sacrifice.

“Before I wanted to do it, but I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t pull the trigger. And I couldn’t wake up in the morning. I couldn’t take myself to the gym and spar six rounds.

“Now it’s like I have this motivation to do it for myself. To prove to myself that I can do it. And so we’ll see what happens.”

