Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. ‘Legends Only League’ PPV set for Sept 12

Triller

The eagerly-anticipated announcement of the official Mike Tyson comeback opponent has sent shockwaves through the sport.

Firstly, Tyson, 54, will battle former pound for pound king Roy Jones Jr. in a Pay-Per-View event in the fall.

Jones Jr. is now 51-years old but only fought back in 2018. The ring legend has lost nine of his 75 bouts in total.

A media release sent to WBN by Tyson’s people explained the when and the where.

“Legendary former Undisputed Heavyweight World Champion, and entrepreneur, Mike Tyson, is set to make his highly anticipated return to the ring in a face-off against four-division World Champion, Roy Jones Jr.

“The exhibition will take place on September 12, 2020, at 9:00 pm ET. It will be on pay-per-view as well as on the multi-media platform, Triller,

“Triller has also obtained exclusive streaming rights to the soon-to-be-released, ten-part docuseries. It features behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage. Plus it will be releasing two episodes per week leading up to the match.

“The fight, titled “FRONTLINE BATTLE,” is the first event of a series produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League. It is a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations which has partnered with Triller on all future boxing events.”







MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR

Outlining that the bout was sanctioned despite being billed as an exhibition, the information continued: “The exhibition fight has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. Producers include Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Ryan Kavanaugh, and Bobby Sarnevesht.”

After a year of uncertainty, Tyson vs Jones Jr. comes at a great time for boxing fans. Although Top Rank has done their bit to get supporters through the last few weeks.

Top Rank is taking a well-deserved short break as Matchroom Boxing, Premier Boxing Champions and Frank Warren crank up the action over the coming weeks.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. could be the biggest event of them all. Furthermore, the bout could do very well on the paid platform.

As part of their deal with the Legends Only League and Mike Tyson, all rights for the “Frontline Battle” are controlled by Triller. For more information on rights please visit TysonOnTriller.com.