Billy Joe Saunders pays fine to charity, British Boxing license reinstated

The British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed the reinstation of Billy Joe Saunders after holding a meeting with the current world champion.

Saunders, a two-weight world ruler, was reprimanded for social media activity and saw his license suspended by the BBBofC pending a hearing.

The Hatfield man spoke to officials at the Board on Wednesday, leading to a statement being released earlier today.

It read: “Billy Joe Saunders appeared before Stewards of the Board on Wednesday, 22nd July 2020 due to recent comments made on Social Media.

“Following consideration of Mr. Saunders’ explanation, the Stewards found Mr. Saunders guilty of misconduct and have fined him £15,000.00p to be donated to charities.

“The suspension of his boxer’s license has been lifted.”

After giving his explanation on Wednesday, Saunders took to social media to confirm all went well.

“Had my boxing board of control meeting today￼ statement pending for tomorrow. Thank you to my management company MTK for working alongside me,” he said.

Ahead of the official announcement, Saunders added a ‘message to his haters’.

That ‘next move’ Saunders speaks of is as yet unknown due to the 30-year-old calling off an agreed bout with Canelo Alvarez.

Citing the pound for pound king’s lack of notice and a hindered training schedule because of coronavirus, Saunders is looking at an October return.

“Listen, they didn’t want to give me proper time to train and they wanted to take millions of pounds from me,” Saunders exclusively told World Boxing News.

“We all sat down at MTK and had a chat. We decided that if they aren’t going to do it properly we move on. Canelo hadn’t even signed the contract yet. Only my signature was on it.

“I’m not going into fighting Canelo for a payday. I’m going in to win the fight. I could just take the money and say I’ll fight with seven weeks to go, but they haven’t even given a real date yet. There’s no date on the contract.

“They need to give me the proper time to prepare. I want to win this fight and then get the rematch. Before, they wanted me to fight on some boat or island or something in America.

“I said listen, I’d fight Canelo in Mexico, I’ll fight him in his own backyard if they give me the right notice. I’d beat him in Mexico, it doesn’t bother me.

“We’ve got Callum Smith for December. Then there’s Andrade for December and there’s Eubank for December. But ideally – for me, it would be Smith.

“It’s a massive fight and I want to give the fans massive fights. The Canelo fight would have been lovely but I’m not going into it without a good solid camp.

“I want to give the fans proper fights. But if they (Team Canelo) are trying to take money away and giving me less time, then it won’t happen.







BILLY JOE SAUNDERS OCTOBER

“I want to win. It’s as simple as that. If they said we’ll do Canelo again next May and gave me the date, then it could happen then.

“But now, I’m looking at getting a run out in October. Then it will be a massive fight in December,” he concluded.

