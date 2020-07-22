Oscar De La Hoya vs Canelo – Returning promoter won’t rule out fight at 47

📸 Amanda Westcott

Golden Boy Chairman Oscar De La Hoya won’t rule out facing star performer Canelo Alvarez once he’s fully back to speed for his boxing comeback.

At 47 years old, skeptics have been quick to shun De La Hoya’s plans for a return due to his advanced years. But the ten-time world title-holder is adamant he can compete.

“I can do damage at 154!” – he recently declared on social media.

Cranking his words up a notch, the Olympic gold medalist spoke to Sports Illustrated to give further details of his blueprint.

“There are two or three levels I have to get by first,” De La Hoya explained to si.com.

“They (my team) are helping me get in shape. To make sure that I don’t get injured. And make sure that all those little fibers and muscles and tendons stay strong in order to take it up to the next level.”

Asked point-blank about a fight with Canelo, with whom De La Hoya hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with lately, he answered with a chuckle: “I don’t know.

“Canelo’s an amazing fighter. He’s the best, he’s a pound-for-pound champ. He hits like a mule. I don’t know.

“You’re throwing me in the fire here. But that’s a challenge that, I never backed down from anybody. But we’ll have to wait and see.

CANELO vs OSCAR DE LA HOYA

Imagine the fireworks if a promoter actually agreed to take on his own star-fighter inside the ropes? – It would be an unprecedented move – to say the least.

Pay-Per-View interest would go through the roof and certainly give Canelo the opportunity to hit over two million buys in his career once again.







As things stand, it’s most likely just a pipedream and won’t take place. Although it would be good to hear Canelo’s own thoughts on the matter.

Canelo vs De La Hoya – Teacher versus Pupil – Old P4P King versus New P4P King, it could be some event.

Right now, Canelo is still looking for an opponent for his September date. Whilst De La Hoya is simply hoping to be sparring twelve rounds by then.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay