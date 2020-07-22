Nathan Thorley aims to make a statement against Chris Billam-Smith

📷 Mark Robinson.

Nathan Thorley is determined to announce himself on the big stage when he challenges Bournemouth’s Chris Billam-Smith for the Commonwealth Cruiserweight Title on Week 2 of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Friday August 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

‘Thunder’ (14-0, 6 KOs) won Welsh honours at Light-Heavyweight before admitting defeat in his battle with the scales and moving up to Cruiserweight where he has scored points wins over Lithuanian imports Remigijus Ziausys and Dmitrij Kalinovskij.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist is confident fans will see the best version of him when he steps up in class to face ‘The Gentleman’ in what he hopes will be the first of many title fights at his new weight.

“I’ve had one fight where my opponent was coming to win, and he got knocked out in the second round,” said Thorley. “I’m taking nothing away from Jermaine Asare, he’s a tidy fighter. After that I went back to fighting journeymen again – opponents who are only trying to survive in there. That’s not what I want out of this sport. I want to fight the best to be the best.

“The division is massive at the moment, it never used to be, but now there’s plenty of fights out there for me that I want to take and will take. Chris is a good fighter. He’s got a good shot selection to the body and head. He’s a fit, strong, physical guy so I’ve got my work cut out. It’s not going to be an easy night. I’m really looking forward to getting in the ring with him.

“I was never going to pass at this opportunity. This is my breakthrough night. Everyone that I’ve fought or sparred with have always said I’m big and awkward. He’ll have his work cut out too. I’m not coming in to just fall down. I’m coming in to win. I will have my hand raised.”

Billam-Smith vs. Thorley lands on Week 2 of Matchroom Camp, Terri Harper’s (10-0, 5 KOs) defence of her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles against British rival Natasha Jonas (9-1, 7 KOs) headlines the show, Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler (12-1, 9 KOs) gets his second outing of the year against Adam Harper (9-1), Oldham Lightweight prospect Aqib Fiaz (5-0) steps up against Birmingham’s former Midlands Area Champion Kane Baker (13-6) and Leeds Featherweight prospect Hopey Price (2-0) fights on UK soil again following his win on the huge Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 show in Saudi Arabia.