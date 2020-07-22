Manny Pacquiao Olympic protégé Eumir Marcial – The Journey So Far

MP8

Manny Pacquiao beat off fierce competition to land the signature of Filipino amateur star Eumir Marcial in a lucrative deal for MP Promotions.

Marcial is beginning his journey in the pro ranks imminently but will stay in the amateur code simultaneously until his Olympic bid is complete.

Outlining his story so far, Marcial went through his vested code achievements as he prepares for the next chapter.

“In 2011, I got the first gold medal at World Junior Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan for my country and family,” pointed out Marcial. “This was followed by 2013 where I got the gold medal at Asian Youth Boxing Championships.

“It was held in our country. And besides that, I was awarded the ‘Best Asian Youth Boxer of 2013 in Thailand’.

“Other than that, I got into the Philippine Air Force and now have seven years in service. There I was so happy with God’s blessings but my career wasn’t easy because I always had an injury (injury) in my hand that caused me to relax for more than a year without a fight.

“I always pray that the people who love me always remind me that it’s just a trial of life and still have faith in God.

“After I went through that difficult spell, my career continued again. I believed in God. I worked hard so God blessed me with three times gold medals. Plus a bronze medal in the Asian Games.

“And God’s grace hasn’t ended yet because he gave me a silver medal in one of the most prestigious contests, the AIBA World Championships 2019 held in Russia.

“That was also the way to get to know more people. Those people opened up big and different opportunities like offers me to become a professional boxer.

“After all that, came my most awaited contest in the Asia Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification held in Amman, Jordan.

“I waited for this four years after I was defeated in 2016 in one of the Olympic Boxing Qualifications that was found in China.

“Here, I pour out the struggle in practice and remember all the people I love. I also put all my best into getting a ticket to the Olympics. And with God’s mercy, I got the ticket as well as the gold medal for my country and family.

“Now I am one of the contestants of the coming Tokyo, Olympics.

“I am currently preparing for this and working hard. Not only for myself and family but for my beloved country the Philippines and fellow Filipinos.”

SIGNING WITH MANNY PACQUIAO

A debut in the paid ranks is due to go down this fall for Marcial. It’s hoped fighting professionally will only increase his chances of a medal at Tokyo 2020 next year.

There is much more to come from Eumir Marcial under Manny Pacquiao.

Big announcements coming soon.

