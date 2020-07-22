Edgar Berlanga scores 14th straight first round KO, Isaac Dogboe wins

Mikey Williams

It was a case of oops, he did it again as super middleweight destroyer Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) scored his 14th consecutive first-round knockout.

‘The Banger’ did so by obliterating the usually durable Eric Moon (11-3, 6 KOs) in 62 seconds.

A pair of overhand rights sent a dazed Moon to the canvas, and referee Kenny Bayless had seen enough.

Discussing his win in the aftermath, Berlanga was as cool and humble as ever.

“It was another step-up fight for me. We prepared to go rounds, but I got him hurt and got him out of there,” Berlanga said at the MGM Grand Bubble.

“I still have so much room to grow as a fighter. The power is there, but I will show everyone that I am a well-rounded fighter.

“The knockout streak is cool, but there is more to me than first-round knockouts.”







EDGAR BERLANGA / ISAAC DOGBOE

Edgar Berlanga is already gaining Deontay Wilder-style hype as people begin to notice a clear pattern emerging from his victories.

It seems his brute force is too much too to take for most. But the proof will be more evident once he fully steps up in class to meet some of the better contenders.

Also on the card, the Isaac Dogboe comeback is in motion.

The former WBO junior featherweight world champion, coming off back-to-back defeats to Emanuel Navarrete, dominated Chris Avalos via eighth-round TKO in a statement-making performance at featherweight.

Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) had not fought in more than a year. But he shook off the ring rust in short order, using a steady body attack to break down the two-time world title challenger.

“I was off for 14 months. This was a long time coming. I felt great with my new trainer, Barry Hunter. We’re only getting warmed up,” Dogboe said.

“I wanted to show everyone that Isaac Dogboe never went away. I’m still here, and I am only getting better.”

