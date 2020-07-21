Sean McComb ready to trade blows with sparring partner next month

Sean McComb and Siar Ozgul have already shared plenty of rounds together sparring in the past – and the Belfast boxer is expecting a similar vibe when they go up against each other next month.

Unbeaten McComb (10-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Ozgul (15-4, 3 KOs) on a massive #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

With the show taking place behind closed doors, McComb thinks it may feel similar to sparring, something that could work in his favour against former Southern Area champion Ozgul due to their previous sessions in the ring.

McComb said: “It’s very exciting to be back in the ring. I thought lockdown was never going to end, and obviously with me losing out on a fight on April 25th because of COVID-19, it means I’ve had a long break now where I’ve been ticking over and working on new things.

“The last fight against Godoy was another step up in class and a big fight on paper. We really worked hard for a number of weeks before that fight, and the performance showed that.

“It’s Siar Ozgul next, and he’s coming down from welterweight and I’m back at super-lightweight after planning to go to lightweight, so it’s like he is two weights above me.

“He’s a very tough fighter and come forward aggressive fighter, but we’ve been working on a good game plan and we’ll be ready to go come fight night.

“It will be very different fighting in front of no fans, but we have to adapt and as boxers that’s what we do. We spar most evenings with barely anybody in the gym, so that’s what it’s going to be like on the night.”

McComb vs. Ozgul is part of a huge show on August 11, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.