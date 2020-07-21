Mike Tyson and his ferocious 30-second training videos are big business

@miketyson

Each time Mike Tyson posts a new training video the fans go wild at what we could expect in the ring once the former undisputed heavyweight champion is unleashed on the sport.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is certainly the most ferocious fighter over the 30-second distance, judging by some of the posts over the last few months.

Tyson is back in training for something. Nobody knows quite was that is yet.

One thing we do know for sure…All this exposure for sponsors on Tyson’s social media is earning him big bucks.

For every clip posted, there’s a new t-shirt or sponsor to plug.

Over the last two days alone, Tyson has given a shout-out to Triller – an entertainment platform founded by David Leiberman in 2015.

Prior to that, Tyson urged his followers to buy his own Tyson Ranch Cannabis and Dwiink brands.

Add to that Smartcups, Chinatown Market, Adidas and Nike with tennis star Serena Williams and his own podcast, that’s got to be helping the bank balance.

Just this week, WBN was contacted by Discovery Channel to feature Mike Tyson and his forthcoming appearance on Shark Week.

So it’s pretty full-on at the moment.

Shark Week will see Tyson go up against Jaws in an epic battle with Michael Buffer overseeing the event.

Supporters of Tyson are just hoping all roads are leading to some sort of significant bout at the end of all the gym sessions.

Evander Holyfield, who fought two epic and controversial bouts with Tyson, remains the favorite to be in the opposite corner.

A three or four-round exhibition, which no doubt will be labeled ‘The Trilogy’ would certainly be sufficient.







MIKE TYSON – ENTERTAINER

Talk of a WBC ranking and a twelve-round fight really should be taken with a pinch of salt. We all know Mike is all about entertainment these days.

But saying that, the Tyson of now compared to the Mike Tyson in 2004 and 2005, is probably fitter than he was a decade and a half ago.

With his body ravished by cocaine and alcohol, Tyson uses more medicinal methods to get high these days.

This should stand him in better stead than for those forgettable losses. And see Tyson put on a decent show when the first bell rings.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay