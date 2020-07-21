Michael Dutchover bids to put first loss disappointment behind him

Thompson Boxing Promotions lightweight prospect Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs), who is co-promoted with Banner Promotions, will face Jorge Marron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs) in a 8-round main event this Sunday, July 26, 2020 as TBP presents 3.2.1 Boxing, a live Pay-Per-View streaming event.

Dutchover, who is coming off his controversial loss to Thomas Mattice on ShoBox, has been in camp working to make a statement, meanwhile his opponent Jorge Marron Jr., views this bout as life changing should he come out victorious. Dutchover gives his thoughts on training camp, his matchup with Marron Jr. and more.

The card which will showcase Dutchover’s stablemate, super lightweight Ruben Torres (12-0, 10 KOs) versus Oscar Bravo (25-9, 11 KOs) in the 8-round co-main event, as well as undefeated featherweight Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1KO) facing Brandon Cruz (6-1, 4 KOs) in the 6-round opening bout.

The July 26, 2020, 3.2.1. PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), will start at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET., and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. 3.2.1 Boxing is priced at $6.50 US Territories, Canada, EU and select Asian Countries, $3.50 Latin America, African and select Asian Countries.

Here is what Dutchover had to say about his upcoming fight

On Training Camp

“Training camp has been good I have been training with my coach/manager Danny Zamora as well as my stablemate Ruben Torres. We are getting each other ready for our bouts on the same day. It is motivating being in the gym with the same group of people I began with and it is helping me push extremely hard for this fight. I want to make a statement in this bout and put the division on notice.”

On Headlining Your First Pay-Per-View

“It is an honor that Thompson Boxing chose me to be in the main event of this pay-per-view. I take it extremely seriously and now feel the need to entertain the fans who pay money to watch this bout. A lot of people are having financial situations right now, so for someone to pay for my fight I know I have to give them a great show and that is what I plan on doing. I am training and pushing myself to the limit.”

On Coming Off his First Career Loss

“It was heartbreaking, I fought in my hometown of Midland, Texas, and the fight was stopped over a cut. I knew I could’ve continued, but I also respect the doctor for making the best judgment he felt at the time. I know in boxing once you lose, a shadow is cast upon fighters and I want to prove to the world that I am a worthy fighter who will still be a world champion one day. So especially coming off a loss, it is especially important that I put on a performance that gets people talking.”



On his opponent, Jorge Marron Jr.

“Marron Jr. is a very tough opponent, who sees me as an opportunity. I know he comes from a fighting family and he is training extremely hard, looking to take everything I have worked for. This is not an easy bout coming off my last fight. I am expecting a very good fight on July 26th.”

