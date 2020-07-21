‘Manny Pacquiao P4P better, but Floyd Mayweather beats him every time’

The case for Manny Pacquiao to be a better fighter – in the pound for pound sense – than Floyd Mayweather, has been made by former HBO analyst Max Kellerman.

Now working for ESPN, Kellerman gave his explanation as Pacquiao prepares to follow Mayweather in winding down his career.

Despite stating his point about Pacquiao and his amazing rise through the weight classes, Kellerman admitted Mayweather would still beat him every time.

The pair fought in 2015, at least four years on from when fans really wanted the fight. But Kellerman is adamant Floyd would have been victorious whenever they met.

His point about Pacquiao in the P4P debate is the fact the Filipino Senator managed to achieve more than Mayweather per poundage stipulation.

“You can make the argument, and I do, that he’s Pound for Pound better than Floyd Mayweather,” Kellerman said.

“Yes, Mayweather beat him, and yes if they fought in their primes I think Floyd Mayweather would have beaten him.

“But Floyd turned pro at 130. He won his first title at 130 – at junior lightweight.

“Pacquiao is a naturally smaller guy. He won his first title, the lineal flyweight championship at 112. Moving up from other divisions along the way. Eventually moving up to junior middleweight.

“If you consider the body of work and where Manny started from, Pacquiao can be considered a better POUND for POUND – which really means division for division – fighter than Floyd Mayweather.”

MANNY PACQUIAO vs FLOYD MAYWEATHER P4P

Mayweather claimed world titles in five separate divisions. Pacquiao, as we all know, scored big in eight.

Another record, one that Floyd had originally claimed, has also gone to Pacquiao – as WBN revealed.

The number of world champions beaten by both is a close call, but the ‘Pacman’ leads by one.

Mayweather has defeated 21 world rulers to Pacquiao’s 22.







One mark ‘Money’ does have is the most world champions beaten in succession. This stands at 15 in the decade between 2005 and 2015.

Obviously, Pacquiao fans will agree with Kellerman’s logic. Whilst those on the side of Mayweather will point to the fact that Kellerman stated the American wins 10 times out of 10.

What has to be taken into account is the pound for pound nature of the argument, which doesn’t necessarily mean the best fighter.

You only have to look at the current P4P lists around the world. Pacquiao is included on many, but not at the top despite probably being the better boxer of all.

Go figure.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay