Oscar De La Hoya plans to ‘humbly’ ask Floyd Mayweather Sr. to train him

Oscar De La Hoya will turn to former trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr. in a bid to return to the spotlight following a twelve-year retirement.

The former ten-time world champion is back in serious preparations for a comeback. Dates around the end of 2020 are being considered.

As the Golden Boy promoter eyes cranking up his sessions a notch, there’s one man he needs by his side.

From 1996 to 2006, Floyd Mayweather Sr. was a constant and integral part of De La Hoya’s team.

The 47-year-old now wants that partnership back.

“Floyd Mayweather Sr. is the only trainer that can tell me to wake up at five in the morning, is the only trainer who can push my buttons and make me work hard and smart,” De La Hoya told the SI Boxing Podcast.

“I would actually go to him and humbly ask him if he can do this favor for me,” he added.

On what it’s going to take in order for De La Hoya to get over that final barrier of full-time camp, the boxing legend concluded: “I think it’s just a matter of pulling the trigger of making that decision to go to the gym. To wake up in the morning and to make the sacrifice.

“Before I wanted to do it, but I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t pull the trigger. And I couldn’t wake up in the morning. I couldn’t take myself to the gym and spar six rounds.

“Now it’s like I have this motivation to do it for myself. To prove to myself that I can do it. And so we’ll see what happens.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER REMATCH

Opponents have been rumored for several weeks now, with the likes of Shane Mosley, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and even Golden Boy partner Bernard Hopkins being touted.

But from what De La Hoya is putting out there, someone from the current ranks could be in the opposite corner – even a world champion.

Jermell Charlo, once on the books of De La Hoya, recently made a sensational offer to defend his WBC super-welterweight strap.

“Oscar De La Hoya, I won’t scare you or try to make you stop. Come on, you ain’t been touched by this era.

“You said 154, cuz you know I’m King. Let’s go!”

Who will it be?

