Daniel Dubois trains alongside boxer siblings for Anthony Joshua victim

📸 Frank Warren

Daniel Dubois is ready to face Anthony Joshua victim Erik Pfeifer after spending time training alongside his siblings during the coronavirus lockdown.

‘DDD’ has enlisted the help of amateur star Caroline and younger brother Prince as Dubois prepares for two bouts after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Dubois has to beat his undefeated opponent in order to set-up a huge UK clash with Joe Joyce for the European, Commonwealth and British titles.

Russian-born Pfeifer turned professional in September 2018. He last fought in November.

The 33-year-old picked up the WBO European crown when Adnan Redzovic retired after five rounds.

ANTHONY JOSHUA & TONY YOKA

The Hamburg man represented Germany at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He won a bronze medal at the 2011 World championships losing against Anthony Joshua in the semi-final.

Two years later he claimed another World championship bronze. He also boxed in the World Series of Boxing and defeated French star Tony Yoka.

Pfeifer has also been crowned the Super-Heavyweight (91+ kg) championship in AIBA Pro Boxing (APB).

He will provide a good test, but Dubois warned: “Everyone knows how serious I am.

“Through lockdown, I haven’t stopped training at home with my brother and sister. There was no messing.

“As soon as we were allowed to go into the gym I was back with my trainer Martin Bowers, and being in a familiar environment makes things more comfortable.

“Frank Warren told me a while back there might be a chance of a fight on a TV studio show, and when the chance came I didn’t hesitate.

“Pfeifer has come along at relatively short notice, but we have more than enough time to prepare.”







JOE JOYCE

And with the Pfeifer fight his biggest immediate concern, there will be little thought of Joyce for now.

“It is no concern of mine how he looks in his warm-up. I just have to concentrate on myself and not worry about his performance.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I’m delighted to be able to give fans more clarity as to what they can expect from the huge Summer of boxing on BT Sport.

“Everyone at Queensberry and BT has worked hard to get these shows up and running.

“I believe this schedule is second-to-none in the boxing world right now.”