Floyd Mayweather vs Arturo Gatti memorabilia auction ends July 30th

An auction featuring Floyd Mayweather boxing memorabilia is taking place until July 30th. A garment worn by advisor Leonard Ellerbe for is up for grabs.

It’s your chance to purchase a piece of history.

The auction includes the corner robe Ellerbe wore for Mayweather’s 2005 fight against Arturo Gatti.

Also included under the hammer is a very early signature from Mayweather on this rare “Fighting Mayweathers” program.

You can see all the boxing lots here (lots 43 – 50).

Also included are some fine Ali pieces, including an unused ticket from the Rumble in the Jungle.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Description:

Floyd Mayweather 5th pro fight one-page on-site official program sheet titled ‘The Fighting Mayweathers’.

Signed by both Floyd and his late uncle Roger Mayweather.

Hugely rare even unsigned. This is the only signed example we have seen.

There are two very light horizontal fold creases.

Floyd Mayweather defeated Kino Rodriguez by first-round technical knock out in this March 12, 1997 bout in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US.

A piece of boxing gold dust from the early years of Mayweather’s professional career.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Description:

A fight-worn cornerman’s Floyd Mayweather jacket worn by Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

Worn by Ellerbe for Mayweather’s June 2005 bout against Arturo Gatti in Atlantic City, New Jersey – the fight when Mayweather became a three-weight world champion for the first time. As such, hugely desirable.

Mayweather won by automatic TKO after the sixth round.

Feature photo matched. View Ellerbe (on the left) of Mayweather wearing the jacket.







RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE

Another special lot in this collection is a ticket stub from the 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’.

The bout featured Muhammad Ali’s famous ‘Rope-A-Dope’ triumph over George Foreman.

The ticket is unused and in great condition. Ali also has signed memorabilia included for bidding.

Make sure you don’t miss your chance to own these legendary items.

