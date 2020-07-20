Canelo trainer names his first choice opponent for P4P king’s return

📸 Canelo Team

Canelo trainer Eddy Reynoso has revealed his first choice opponent for the Mexican superstar just days after WBN revealed up to 20 potential foes.

The middleweight and super-middleweight ruler is eyeing a return to action this fall, most likely in September, and needs a new suitor following the withdrawal of Billy Joe Saunders.

Another Briton in John Ryder has emerged as the favorite with bookmakers. But Reynoso says he wants Canelo to battle the number one at 168.

Callum Smith, who won the World Boxing Super Series to pick up the top dog spot, is the personal preference of the respected trainer.

Reynoso gave ESPN his view in a recent interview.

“Callum Smith will be the most prestigious opponent for Canelo,” Reynoso stated. “I think he is the perfect rival.

“He is the best boxer of the 168 division and the Ring Magazine champion. I think he is the best,” he added.

Smith has outlined his willingness to accept the fight for some time. It would give the Liverpool man an opportunity to avenge his brother’s loss.

Elder sibling Liam was dominated by Canelo before being stopped in nine rounds. The pair met at the AT & T Stadium in Texas four years ago.

At the time, Canelo took Smith’s WBO Super-welterweight strap. The younger Smith, nicknamed ‘Mundo’, would relish the chance to gain revenge.

Ryder would still be the slight leader in the race but Smith is certainly up there.







CANELO LIST

With the recent addition of Willie Monroe Jr, there are now TWENTY-ONE boxers who have expressed their interest in fighting Canelo next.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko (OUT)

Jermall Charlo (OUT)

Jay Quigley

Gennadiy Golovkin

Billy Joe Saunders (OUT)

Caleb Plant

David Lemieux

Anthony Dirrell

Andre Dirrell

Spike O’Sullivan

Chris Eubank Jr.

Demetrius Andrade

Ryota Murata

Jaime Munguia

Liam Williams

Rob Brant

Tureano Johnson

Gilberto Ramirez

Jean Pascal

John Ryder

Willie Monroe Jr.

